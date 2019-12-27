CURWENSVILLE — Children like to feel special on their birthdays. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Women’s Club sponsors a project to ensure children whose families depend on the Curwensville Food Pantry have an opportunity to celebrate their special day.
“This is the fourth year the club has done the project. It got started when club Member Lois Richards was the state GFWC president. Her project was children and Curwensville Women’s Club connected with the Curwensville Food Pantry when we were looking into projects that would benefit children,” said project Chairwoman Kathy Long who is aided by Sylvia Witherow as the assistant chairwoman.
Long said the club learned a local church was providing a birthday bag program for the Clearfield Food Pantry and thought it could offer a similar program for the Curwensville Food Pantry. “We thought it was something we could do,” Long explained, adding the club receives no credit and is not permitted to put anything in the bag indicating the club that sponsors it.
Long said club members donate items that make up a bag, cake mix, prepared frosting, preferably those with coordinating sprinkles, packets of birthday candles, books and stuffed toys that are placed in a plastic decorated reusable shopping bag. Some members donate individual components and others fill bags on their own. The club also budgets some funds each year for the project. The filled birthday bags are then donated to the food pantry.
“In most cases the bags are given to families of children who are ages 1-15 but we leave it to the discretion of pantry manager and some cases, children up to age 18 have received a birthday bag,” Long said.
Over a four year period, Long estimates the club has donated 400-500 birthday bags to the pantry. “Members love the program. Every year we vote on whether to continue it. It has never been voted down. Curwensville Women’s Club is very community-oriented. Members support many projects that benefit the community,” she said.