Memo to Gov. Tom Wolf: It is not your job to protect Pennsylvania residents from getting sick.
“I cannot allow residents ... to get sick,” Wolf said last week.
Oh?
Is state government responsible for keeping us from getting the common cold? Influenza? Norovirus?
Of course not.
State government does have a responsibility to act to forestall illnesses from erupting into pandemics. The COVID-19 virus is a deadly threat — to about 1 percent of people who get sick from it.
Back in March, Gov. Wolf was right to impose a statewide shutdown of all except “life-sustaining” businesses, although the “life-sustaining” language was too extreme and the shutdown criteria have been too secretive.
Now, we are beginning to understand how to deal with COVID-19.
Yet Wolf went all “Big Brother,” using caustic, divisive language and threatening reprisals out of all proportion to the actual situation.
Wolf’s administration inspired distrust by its secrecy in granting exemptions to the lockdown. The secrecy raises speculation about favoritism.
Now it is May. Millions need to return to work. Individuals and businesses know about washing hands, keeping social distance, masks, prompt reporting, etc. We are slowly reopening, sensibly and cautiously. We do not need or want to fight with the government.
State government should work hand-in-hand with county governments, not be calling their leaders “cowards” (Wolf’s words) or threatening reopened businesses with loss of insurance.
County commissioners are well known. If they act recklessly to reopen, they will be held responsible.
Governmental leaders should consult with experts — including economists and sociologists as well as epidemiologists.
But reopen we must.
Wolf should know that. The responsibility for the lives of Pennsylvanians is not his alone. Other governmental officials have some say in the matter.
And as free people, it is up to us to decide about our own health. Gov. Wolf should lead, not dictate.
— Denny Bonavita