The government response to the coronavirus has been a tale of 50 states as much as Washington, but most media attention focuses on the White House. Readers therefore might appreciate a comparative look at how state governors have handled the pandemic and especially as they reopen their economies at different times and ways.
The ratings come from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and were put together by economist Art Laffer, Steve Moore of the Heritage Foundation, market analyst Phil Kerpen and journalist John Fund...
The authors examined the severity of the state lockdowns, the stay-at-home requirements, the date of reopening, the treatment of hospitals, schools, factories and stores, and the enforcement penalties. They also took into account the severity of the virus outbreak in each state, dividing states into categories of high, medium and low risk. This means that governors in high-risk states like New York aren’t graded worse merely for reopening later than, say, Utah or Wyoming.
The ratings give significant weight to when and how states are opening on the assumption that the longer they wait the longer their economic recessions will be. This makes sense because the longer the lockdowns the more physical and human capital is lost as businesses shut down and the connections between employer and employee are severed.
Seven governors get an A: Jared Polis of Colorado, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Bill Lee of Tennessee, and Mark Gordon of Wyoming.
Four receive an F: Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Ralph Northam of Virginia, and Tony Evers of Wisconsin.
Consider the relative performance of Messrs. Polis and Northam, both Democrats from medium-risk states. Colorado has had 83.9 deaths per million residents and Virginia does better at 38 deaths per million. But Colorado has had a 3,361 percent increase in jobless claims, while Virginia’s has increased 4,487 percent.
Mr. Polis lifted his state’s stay-at-home order on April 26 and restored elective procedures at hospitals on April 27. Retail stores opened for in-store customers and personal services on May 1, and nonessential offices are open to employees with staffing less than 50 percent on Tuesday. Mr. Northam has extended his stay-at-home order through a remarkable June 10, which will multiply the economic carnage for an unknown benefit in lives saved.
The ratings can be debated: We’d give Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo better than a D, for example, given her early move to reopen compared to other hard-hit states in the Northeast. But the ratings are still useful in pushing back against the dominant media narrative that any state that reopens soon is indifferent to the cost in human life. The bitter truth is that recessions also exact terrible costs, including suicides and drug dependency. The best governors understand they must look out for the economy as well as public health.
— The Wall Street Journal