HARRISBURG — Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of 26 rail freight improvement projects that will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 390 jobs across Pennsylvania.
“Investing in our extensive rail freight system increases mobility options and improves the efficiency of freight travel,” said Governor Wolf. “These investments underscore our continued commitment to building a world-class infrastructure system that supports the business community and the creation of new jobs.”
Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads which is more than any other state in the country. PennDOT’s focus remains working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.
Locally, RJ Corman Railroad will receive $3 million to replace 25 linear miles of rail and 4,800 ties and to construct a 4,000 ft. siding and two turnouts on its Cherry Tree Subdivision to support export metallurgical coal.