BELLEFONTE — Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield was joined by officials from Centre County and Bellefonte Borough today to discuss how Governor Tom Wolf’s Restore Pennsylvania plan provides direct benefits for municipalities to make investments in infrastructure that prevents storm damage before it occurs and helps disaster survivors recover if federally established thresholds for federal aid are not met.
“Flooding is the number one threat affecting Pennsylvanians, and those threats are only becoming more extreme and difficult to predict,” said Padfield. “After-the-fact projects require expensive remediation and recovery efforts, and the costs are largely borne by the communities least equipped to afford the costs. Restore Pennsylvania can fund commonsense investments to prevent or lessen damage, and help communities recover faster and stronger, all while lessening taxpayers’ local burdens.”
Restore Pennsylvania would provide $4.5 billion over the next four years in significant, high-impact investments to rebuild Pennsylvania’s infrastructure. The program would also establish a disaster relief trust fund to assist individuals who suffer losses but are not eligible for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, or other existing programs.
Gov. Wolf’s proposal would also provide funding for municipalities to take steps to prevent flooding via streambank restoration, levees or floodwalls, and stream restoration and maintenance.
Estimates show that every dollar spent on hazard mitigation efforts saves taxpayers seven dollars in response and recovery operation costs.
Restore Pennsylvania is a statewide plan to aggressively address the commonwealth’s vital infrastructure needs. Funded through a commonsense severance tax, Restore Pennsylvania is a bipartisan plan that will help make Pennsylvania a leader in the 21st century.