HYDE — Luke Winters scored with 14:14 left in Monday’s game against Penns Valley, breaking a 2-2 tie and sending host Clearfield to a 3-2 victory over the Rams at the Bison Sports Complex.
Winters gave the Bison a 2-1 lead just 13 seconds into the second half. Crae Ruiz had assists on both Winters’ goals.
Zach Heckman scored for the Rams at 47:49.
Penns Valley opened the scoring when Connor Martz fired a shot past Bison keeper Graeson Graves at 18:48. The goal, which was also the first Rams shot of the game, was set up by a Michael Johnson throw-in.
Clearfield got the equalizer at 27:53 when Matthias Croft scored with a laser shot to the far post that caromed off the post and into the net. A Winters cross set up the play.
Graves made three saves for the Bison.
Clearfield improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.
Clearfield 3, Penns Valley 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Connor Martz, PV, (unassisted), 18:48.
2. Mathias Croft, C, (unassisted), 27:53.
Second Half
3 Luke Winters, C, (Crae Ruiz), 40:13.
4. Zach Heckman, PV, (unassisted), 47:49.
5. Winters, C, (Ruiz), 65:46.
Shots: Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 9.
Saves: Penns Valley (Dristen Wolfe) 4, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 3.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 3, Clearfield 7.