Nick Ryan vs. penns Valley
Clearfield’s Nick Ryan battles Penns Valley’s Aiden Culver for the ball during the first half of Monday’s game at the Bison Sports Complex. Clearfield picked up a 3-2 victory over the Rams.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

HYDE — Luke Winters scored with 14:14 left in Monday’s game against Penns Valley, breaking a 2-2 tie and sending host Clearfield to a 3-2 victory over the Rams at the Bison Sports Complex.

Winters gave the Bison a 2-1 lead just 13 seconds into the second half. Crae Ruiz had assists on both Winters’ goals.

Zach Heckman scored for the Rams at 47:49.

Penns Valley opened the scoring when Connor Martz fired a shot past Bison keeper Graeson Graves at 18:48. The goal, which was also the first Rams shot of the game, was set up by a Michael Johnson throw-in.

Clearfield got the equalizer at 27:53 when Matthias Croft scored with a laser shot to the far post that caromed off the post and into the net. A Winters cross set up the play.

Graves made three saves for the Bison.

Clearfield improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday.

Clearfield 3, Penns Valley 2

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Connor Martz, PV, (unassisted), 18:48.

2. Mathias Croft, C, (unassisted), 27:53.

Second Half

3 Luke Winters, C, (Crae Ruiz), 40:13.

4. Zach Heckman, PV, (unassisted), 47:49.

5. Winters, C, (Ruiz), 65:46.

Shots: Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 9.

Saves: Penns Valley (Dristen Wolfe) 4, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 3.

Corner kicks: Penns Valley 3, Clearfield 7.

