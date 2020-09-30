HYDE — Clearfield’s Luke Winters scored with 5:59 left to play in Wednesday’s game against Philipsburg-Osceola and the hosts held on for a 2-1 victory, the tenth straight win for the Bison in the series.
Winters also converted a penalty kick just a few minutes earlier to tie the game.
P-O’s Nick Mostyn scored the game’s first goal in the 69th minute.
“I don’t know if that (P-O goal) was the kick that we needed, but we played a great first half with lots of opportunities and had good possession and just couldn’t get one in the net,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “Maybe that goal just got us fired up, and Luke really came through with some beautiful shots.”
The Bison had several scoring chances in the first half, but struggled to get a shot on goal. Clearfield had four corner kicks in the half and on two occasions had an opportunity to score, but one header went just over the crossbar, while another went wide of the far post.
Clearfield did get three shots on frame, but P-O keeper Caleb Pellerite turned them all away.
“We took a lot in the first where we were just playing back, playing back and they were pot-shotting and stuff like that, but I didn’t feel particularly threatened,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “I thought maybe one of those might have gotten in if somebody made a mistake, but we were pretty tight.”
Early in the second half the Mountie midfield began to assert itself. The game opened up a bit more with each team getting solid runs and better chances. But Pellerite and Clearfield keeper Graeson Graves were each up to the challenge, keeping things scoreless until late.
“They came out and played better in the second half,” Trinidad said of the Mounties. “There seemed to be more of their guys in the midfield, but we made some adjustments and worked the ball out to the wings, and kind of moved around them.
“Our outside mids (Mathias Croft, Jason Stanko, Seth Visnofsky) did a great job. (P-O) kind of crowded the middle, so we worked to the outside and those guys really came out and played a great game.”
Eventually, P-O was able to connect some passes and put pressure on the Bison defense, which led to Mostyn’s goal, which he scored after taking a pinpoint pass from Gavin Emigh that left him with plenty of space to fire a shot past Graves.
“We got a little bit tired and we didn’t get our guy back to cover the weak side, and they capitalized,” Trinidad said.
“Anytime we were passing through the middle and connecting passes, we were getting real good traction,” Inlow said. “Something was going to happen. If we had the ball on the ground under control coming at their defense. Anytime we can do that, Ashton (Crownover) and Nick on either edge are going to cause problems.
“Gavin had a beautiful ball in and Nick made the shot. It’s too bad it didn’t stand up.”
The Bison tied the game on Winters’ penalty kick, which was set up when P-O was called for tripping Crae Ruiz in the box.
Winters is just the second player this year to convert a pk against Pellerite, who had stopped three of the four he had faced coming into the game, according to Inlow.
“He’s ridiculous,” Inlow said of Pellerite. “If he’s not all-state, I don’t know who is.”
Clearfield got the game-winner when Nick Ryan and Luke Sidorick were able to work the ball through the midfield forward to Winters, who took a pass, made a couple touches and was able to create just enough space to take a laser shot from about 20 yards out.
“He’s got an incredible shot,” Trinidad said. “He works on that a lot.
“He comes across and if he gets some space, he has a beautiful shot. It’s tough for a keeper to save.”
Clearfield was able to effectively play keep-away the rest of the match and hold on for another 1-goal win over the Mounties.
“I told the guys coming in this would be a tight game,” Trinidad said. “They always play us hard. It’s always close. Our guys just fought hard.”
“We’re without our captain center back, we were missing our starting center midfielder, and we still had these guys on the ropes,” Inlow said. “We’re going to get healthy by playoffs, and we’re going to be fine.”
Clearfield improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain League. The Bison host Central today.
P-O slipped to 5-3 overall and 4-3 in league play.
The Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Clearfield 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Nick Mostyn, PO, (Gavin Emigh), 68:53.
2. Luke Winters, C, (penalty kick), 71:14.
3. Winters, C, (unassisted), 74:01.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Clearfield 10.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Caleb Pellerite) 8, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 4.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Clearfield 5.