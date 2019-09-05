TYRONE — Clearfield’s Luke Winters scored a goal with less than two minutes left in Thursday’s boys soccer match against Tyrone to lead the Bison to a 3-2 victory over the host Golden Eagles.
Nate Barr recorded the assist on the game winner.
After a scoreless first half, Tyrone held 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the second, but Winters tied the game at 55:15, just two minutes after Alex Taylor had give the Eagles the lead.
Hugh Brickley scored the other Bison goal at 51:52.
Clearfield outshot Tyrone 13-8.
Graeson Graves made six saves for the Bison.
Clearfield improved to 1-1 overall and in the Mountain League.
The Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
Clearfield won the jayvee match 4-1 behind a pair of Jason Stanko goals. David Graham and Seth Visnofksy also scored.
Clearfield 3, Tyrone 2
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Corey Johnston, T, 40:14.
2. Hugh Brickley, C, 51:52.
3. Alex Taylor, T, 53:07.
4. Luke Winters, C, 55:15.
5. Winters, C, (Nate Barr), 78:10.
Shots: Clearfield 13, Tyrone 8.
Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 6, Tyrone (Alex Roberts) 10.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 2, Tyrone 2.