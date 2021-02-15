Saturday
Boys Basketball
Bellwood-Antis 67, Glendale 40
Philipsburg-Osceola 59, Bellefonte 52
Girls Basketball
Glendale 39, Curwensville 25
Penns Valley 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 23
Bellefonte at West Branch, not reported
Wrestling
Curwensville at Brockway, canceled
Glendale 46 Tussey Mountain 18
Glendale 78, United 0
Sunday
No events scheduled
Monday
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Curwensville, ppd.
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, canceled
Mount Union at Moshannon Valley, canceled
Girls Basketball
Bellefonte at Clearfield, ppd. to Thursday
Curwensville at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, canceled
Blacklick Valley at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at Redbank Valley, canceled
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at St. Marys, canceled
Bradford at Clearfield, ppd.
Feb. 16
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Clarion-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Tyrone at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Brookville at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Curwensville, 6:30 p.m. (varsity only)
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Glendale at District 6 AA Sectionals at Central Cambria High School, 4 p.m.
P-O and West Branch at District 6 AA Sectional at Bald Eagle Area High School, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
West Branch at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Glendale at Juniata Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Mount Union, 7:15 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Huntingdon, 7:15 p.m.
West Branch at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Union at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.
Harmony at St. Joseph's Academy, 6 p.m.
Williamsburg at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Huntingdon at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
West Branch at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Bradford at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Feb. 20
Boys Basketball
Harmony at Curwensville, 1 p.m.
Penns Manor at Glendale, 4 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Claysburg-Kimmel at Glendale, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
District 6 Tournament, 10:30 a.m.
District 9 Tournament at Clearfield, TBA
Feb. 21
No events scheduled
Feb. 22
Boys Basketball
Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Sheffield at Curwensville (varsity only), 6 p.m.
Glendale at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Tyrone at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
West Branch at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
St. Marys at Clearfield, canceled
Feb. 23
Boys Basketball
Brookville at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.
Harmony at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Union at West Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Punxsutawney at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Curwensville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
Glendale at Harmony, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Everett at Moshannon Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph's Academy at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Boys Basketball
Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7:15 p.m.
Williamsburg at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Branch at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Harmony at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at West Branch, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26
Boys Basketball
Mount Union at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.
West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsburg at West Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 27
Girls Basketball
Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 2:15 p.m.
Glendale at Mount Union, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
NW Regional AA Tournament at Sharon High School, TBA
Southwest Regional AA Tournament, 1 p.m.
Feb. 28
No events scheduled
March 1
Boys Basketball
Glendale at Williamsburg, 7:15 p.m.
Harmony at Johnstown Christian, 7:30 p.m.
March 2
Boys Basketball
Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brockway at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.
Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.
Harmony at Johnstown Christian, 6 p.m.
March 3
No events scheduled
March 4
Girls Basketball
DuBois at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.
March 5
No events scheduled
March 6
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Sheffield, TBA
Wrestling
West Super Regionals, TBA
Swimming and Diving
District 9 Championships at Clearfield, TBA
March 12
Wrestling
PIAA AA Tournament, 9 a.m.
March 19
Swimming and Diving
PIAA Championships