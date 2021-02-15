Saturday

Boys Basketball

Bellwood-Antis 67, Glendale 40

Philipsburg-Osceola 59, Bellefonte 52

Girls Basketball

Glendale 39, Curwensville 25

Penns Valley 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 23

Bellefonte at West Branch, not reported

Wrestling

Curwensville at Brockway, canceled

Glendale 46 Tussey Mountain 18

Glendale 78, United 0

Sunday

No events scheduled

Monday

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Curwensville, ppd.

Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, canceled

Mount Union at Moshannon Valley, canceled

Girls Basketball

Bellefonte at Clearfield, ppd. to Thursday

Curwensville at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Glendale, canceled

Blacklick Valley at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Redbank Valley, canceled

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at St. Marys, canceled

Bradford at Clearfield, ppd.

Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Clarion-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Blacklick Valley at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Tyrone at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Curwensville, 6:30 p.m. (varsity only)

Glendale at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Glendale at District 6 AA Sectionals at Central Cambria High School, 4 p.m.

P-O and West Branch at District 6 AA Sectional at Bald Eagle Area High School, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

West Branch at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Glendale at Juniata Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Mount Union, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 19

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Mount Union, 7:15 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Huntingdon, 7:15 p.m.

West Branch at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

DuBois Central Catholic at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Union at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.

Harmony at St. Joseph's Academy, 6 p.m.

Williamsburg at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Huntingdon at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch at Juniata Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Bradford at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20

Boys Basketball

Harmony at Curwensville, 1 p.m.

Penns Manor at Glendale, 4 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area at West Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Claysburg-Kimmel at Glendale, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

District 6 Tournament, 10:30 a.m.

District 9 Tournament at Clearfield, TBA

Feb. 21

No events scheduled

Feb. 22

Boys Basketball

Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Sheffield at Curwensville (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Glendale at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tyrone at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

St. Marys at Clearfield, canceled

Feb. 23

Boys Basketball

Brookville at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.

Harmony at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Union at West Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Punxsutawney at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Curwensville at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

Glendale at Harmony, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Everett at Moshannon Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 24

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at West Branch, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph's Academy at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 25

Boys Basketball

Glendale at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7:15 p.m.

Williamsburg at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Clearfield at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at West Branch, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 26

Boys Basketball

Mount Union at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.

West Branch at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glendale at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg at West Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 27

Girls Basketball

Bald Eagle Area at Clearfield, 2:15 p.m.

Glendale at Mount Union, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

NW Regional AA Tournament at Sharon High School, TBA

Southwest Regional AA Tournament, 1 p.m.

Feb. 28

No events scheduled

March 1

Boys Basketball

Glendale at Williamsburg, 7:15 p.m.

Harmony at Johnstown Christian, 7:30 p.m.

March 2

Boys Basketball

Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brockway at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.

Williamsburg at Glendale, 7:15 p.m.

Harmony at Johnstown Christian, 6 p.m.

March 3

No events scheduled

March 4

Girls Basketball

DuBois at Curwensville, 7:30 p.m.

March 5

No events scheduled

March 6

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Sheffield, TBA

Wrestling

West Super Regionals, TBA

Swimming and Diving

District 9 Championships at Clearfield, TBA

March 12

Wrestling

PIAA AA Tournament, 9 a.m.

March 19

Swimming and Diving

PIAA Championships

Tags

Trending Food Videos