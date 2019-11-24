COLUMBUS, Ohio –Will Levis watched Penn State’s showdown against Ohio State from the sideline for almost 2½ quarters.
But when starting quarterback Sean Clifford left the game with a leg injury with Penn State trailing by three touchdowns, Levis was thrust into a leading role for the first time in his Nittany Lions career.
“You always think about it,” Levis said. “You never know what play it’s going to be. When Sean went down, I knew. ‘All right, it’s my time to go.’ I was a little nervous the first couple plays, but it all went away. It was fun to go out there and play.”
Levis led Penn State to 17 third-quarter points before the Buckeyes held on for a 28-17 victory Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
The 6-3, 229-pound redshirt freshman completed 6-of-11 passes for 57 yards and carried 19 times for 34 yards and one touchdown.
“Sean (Clifford) has not been healthy the last couple weeks and it takes an aspect out of our offense,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “When we were able to get Will involved, it opened another aspect of our offense. We were able to battle back there.”
Levis entered the game with Penn State at the Ohio State 45 and trailing 21-0. He completed a 6-yard pass to Jahan Dotson, made a 10-yard run and then watched Journey Brown score on an 18-yard touchdown run for the Lions’ first points.
On the next series, he helped convert an Ohio State turnover into a score. He found tight end Pat Freiermuth on an 11-yard pass and then scored from the 1 for Penn State’s second touchdown in 25 seconds.
With Levis running three times for 19 yards, the Lions turned another Buckeyes fumble into Jake Pinegar’s 42-yard field goal, which cut it to 21-17 with 4:22 left in the third.
“Will prepares like a starter every week, so he was ready for the moment,” Freiermuth said. “It was nothing too big for him. I give him credit for coming into this environment, doing his thing and playing really hard.”
Levis, however, made a monumental mistake after Ohio State scored to take a 28-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. He led the Lions to the Buckeyes 27, but he threw into a crowd for Freiermuth and was intercepted by Justin Hilliard at the 20.
“We don’t want to force the ball down there,” Franklin said. “He’ll learn from it. Once you get down into scoring position, you can’t do anything that’s going to take points off the board.”
Despite the loss, Levis said he will grow from the experience.
“The role of a quarterback is to be a leader and to always be ready,” he said. “You never know when your time’s going to come. That time came today. I just have to make the most of it.”
Wade’s performance: Penn State safety LaMont Wade played a spectacular game, finishing with 10 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Wade said he rebounded after allowing Ohio State’s KJ Hill to catch a 24-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Buckeyes a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter.
“I kind of blacked out,” he said. “I told myself that I’ve got to do something to impact the game and change the game. Anything.”
Wade recovered running back J.K. Dobbins’ fumble, which was forced by Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. That set up Will Levis’ 1-yard touchdown.
A few minutes later, Wade forced Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to fumble, and it was recovered by Parsons. That set up a 42-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar, which made it 21-17.
“He’s a competitor,” coach James Franklin said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. He’s doing some really good things. We’re sure we got him.”
Young returns: Ohio State defensive end Chase Young returned to action after sitting out two games because of an NCAA inquiry over a loan he took last year.
Young finished with nine tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles that Penn State recovered.
The Buckeyes used Young at multiple positions on the defensive line. He was credited with a sack when Penn State quarterback Will Levis dropped a snap in the third quarter and lost 10 yards.
“I thought we did a pretty good job early on of managing his impact until the fourth quarter,” Penn State coach James Franklin said, “whether it was squeezing him with the (running) back, mixing in the run or throwing the quick game.”
Brown’s drop: Penn State running back Journey Brown had a solid afternoon, running 11 times for 64 yards and one touchdown.
But Brown dropped a pass from Will Levis inside the 5 with the Nittany Lions trailing 21-14 in the third quarter. They had to settle for a Jake Pinegar field goal.
“Will made a great throw,” Brown said. “I was seeing ghosts. I thought more people were around me.”
Slade’s absence: Penn State sophomore running back Ricky Slade did not make the trip and missed his first game of the season.
“Violation of team rules,” coach James Franklin said when asked why Slade wasn’t on the travel roster.
The Lions had just three backs on the roster: Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.