West Branch football player Will Herring has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 12. Herring rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on 16 carries, and had eight tackles and an interception in the Warriors’ 37-8 victory over Williamsburg.
“Will had a breakout game offensively,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “It was just a matter of time until this happened. We opened up some holes and gave him some lanes to run through and he took advantage. I can’t speak highly enough about Will. We struggled to run the ball early, but he continued to work, continued to improve, and trusted that we would get it going.
“Defensively, Will has played various roles for us and played them well. He had some big stops Friday night and had the huge INT for us while we were backed up.”