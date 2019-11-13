There are several great places to find wild turkey recipes online. The Big Game Hunting Blog offers several new takes on old favorites from many different sources.

Grilled Wild Turkey Breast

Ingredients:

10-12 3 ounce turkey breast steaks

½ tablespoon of pepper

1x tablespoon of kosher salt

¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

3x cloves of garlic, crushed and peeled

Instructions:

Season the turkey steaks with the salt, pepper, and garlic and place them in olive oil. Then cover and chill the mixture for 1-2 hours. Let the mixture marinate at room temperature for an additional 20 minutes before removing the turkey steaks from the marinade. Grill the turkey steaks for 3-4 minutes on each side at medium-high heat.

Courtesy of Field & Stream

BBQ Wild Turkey Recipe

Ingredients:

1x whole (field dressed and plucked) wild turkey

1/2 cup of chopped green onions

1x cup of broth

3x tablespoons of parsley

1x tablespoon of thyme

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1/2 cup of margarine

Instructions:

Cut the turkey into pieces across the grain. Then cook the onions in a pot until tender in margarine and all the other ingredients to mixture. Bring pot to full boil. Cover each piece of the turkey with this mixture and continue to base the turkey on the grill for 45-55 minutes.

Courtesy of

The Wild Turkey Zone

Bang Bang Wild Turkey Recipe

Ingredients:

1x turkey breast marinated in salt, sugar and vinegar for 10 minutes

1x cucumber, sliced into matchstick pieces

½ tablespoon of pepper

4x tablespoons of soy sauce

2x tablespoons of sugar

2x tablespoons of red chili oil

4x tablespoons of peanut butter, creamed with sesame oil

Instructions:

Thoroughly cook turkey breast in a frying pan or on the grill and allow to cool completely. Then tenderize the turkey breast with a rolling pin or mallet. Shred the meat with a fork and combine cucumber sticks with the shredded turkey and arrange on a small serving plate. Combine soy sauce, sugar, chili oil, pepper and creamed peanut butter into a sauce and pour over the turkey.

Courtesy of US Sportsmen’s

Alliance

Wild Turkey Soup

Ingredients:

Wild turkey breast

3x sliced celery ribs

3x peeled and thinly sliced carrots

3/4 tablespoons of garlic powder

3/4 tablespoons of onion powder

1/4 cup fresh grated onion

1x tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon Turkey Baste

1x tablespoon of dried parsley

4x eggs

2x tablespoons of butter

5-6 cups of stuffing

Instructions:

Combine the turkey, celery, carrots, garlic powder, onion powder, grated onion, parsley, turkey base, salt and pepper in a Dutch Oven. Then fill the Dutch Oven almost completely full with water and bring the mixture to a boil Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1.5-2 hours or until turkey is tender and can easily be removed from the bone. Remove the turkey from the mixture and let stand until cool. Remove the meat from the bone and place back into the Dutch Oven.

Mix the stuffing with 4x egg whites and roll them into small balls. Fry the balls in a skillet with 2x tablespoons of butter until browned on all sides. Drop the dumplings into the soup to heat for a few minutes before serving.

Courtesy of

MissHomemade.com

Roasted Wild Turkey Recipe

Ingredients:

1x whole (field dressed and plucked) wild turkey

6-8x quartered red potatoes

2x pounds of baby carrots

2x quartered apples

2x sliced onions

2x cups of water

1x teaspoon salt

1x teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup of maple syrup

1x tablespoon of lemon juice

2x tablespoons of steak sauce

1/4 cup barbecue sauce

2x tablespoons of ketchup

Instructions:

Place turkey in a roasting pan and place the sliced apples inside the turkey. Place the potatoes, onions, and carrots around the turkey. Pour water over the vegetables.

Rub the salt and pepper and rub all over the turkey. Combine everything else and spoon over the turkey. Cover and bake at 325° for 3.5 hours. Baste if desired.

Courtesy of Taste of Home

Chicken Fried

Wild Turkey Recipe

Ingredients:

1x turkey breast

2x cups of flour

1x 16oz bottle of Italian dressing

1/2 tablespoon of Lemon Pepper

2x tablespoons of melted butter

2x cups of milk

Liquid Smoke

2x eggs

Salt (as needed)

Pepper (as needed)

Cooking oil (as needed)

Instructions:

Marinate turkey strips in Italian dressing, lemon pepper, and Liquid Smoke for 8 hours or overnight. Beat the eggs into the milk. In a separate bowl, mix salt, pepper, and flour. Then dip the turkey strips in the egg/milk mixture then into the flour batter. Deep fry in oil until golden brown and drain on paper towels. Serve with gravy made with 2x tablespoons of flour combined with 2x tablespoons of melted butter, salt, and pepper in a skillet. Slowly add 1x cup of milk and stir until thickened.

Grilled Wild Turkey Rolls

Ingredients:

1-1.5 pounds of wild turkey breast cut into 1.5 oz. cubes

1x pound of thick cut peppered bacon

1x can of pickled, sliced jalapenos

1/4 cup olive oil

1x tablespoon of brown sugar

2x tablespoons of white vinegar

2x tablespoons of Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 tablespoon of ground pepper

1x teaspoon of garlic powder

1x teaspoon of salt

Instructions:

Mix the olive oil, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire Sauce, ground pepper, garlic powder and salt together in a mixing bowl to make the marinade.

Then place the turkey cubes in the bowl and let it marinade for at least 2 hours. The cut each piece of bacon in half and place one slice of jalapeno and once cube of turkey into center of bacon slice. Roll the bacon over the turkey and hold in place with a toothpick. Heat grill to medium heat. Place the rolls on sides and cook slowly. Turn them every few minutes. Keep a spray bottle of water handy to deal with flare-ups from the bacon grease. Once bacon is fully cooked, the turkey should be ready as well.

Remove from grill and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Tags