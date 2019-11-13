There are several great places to find wild turkey recipes online. The Big Game Hunting Blog offers several new takes on old favorites from many different sources.
Grilled Wild Turkey Breast
Ingredients:
10-12 3 ounce turkey breast steaks
½ tablespoon of pepper
1x tablespoon of kosher salt
¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil
3x cloves of garlic, crushed and peeled
Instructions:
Season the turkey steaks with the salt, pepper, and garlic and place them in olive oil. Then cover and chill the mixture for 1-2 hours. Let the mixture marinate at room temperature for an additional 20 minutes before removing the turkey steaks from the marinade. Grill the turkey steaks for 3-4 minutes on each side at medium-high heat.
Courtesy of Field & Stream
BBQ Wild Turkey Recipe
Ingredients:
1x whole (field dressed and plucked) wild turkey
1/2 cup of chopped green onions
1x cup of broth
3x tablespoons of parsley
1x tablespoon of thyme
1/4 cup of lemon juice
1/2 cup of margarine
Instructions:
Cut the turkey into pieces across the grain. Then cook the onions in a pot until tender in margarine and all the other ingredients to mixture. Bring pot to full boil. Cover each piece of the turkey with this mixture and continue to base the turkey on the grill for 45-55 minutes.
Courtesy of
The Wild Turkey Zone
Bang Bang Wild Turkey Recipe
Ingredients:
1x turkey breast marinated in salt, sugar and vinegar for 10 minutes
1x cucumber, sliced into matchstick pieces
½ tablespoon of pepper
4x tablespoons of soy sauce
2x tablespoons of sugar
2x tablespoons of red chili oil
4x tablespoons of peanut butter, creamed with sesame oil
Instructions:
Thoroughly cook turkey breast in a frying pan or on the grill and allow to cool completely. Then tenderize the turkey breast with a rolling pin or mallet. Shred the meat with a fork and combine cucumber sticks with the shredded turkey and arrange on a small serving plate. Combine soy sauce, sugar, chili oil, pepper and creamed peanut butter into a sauce and pour over the turkey.
Courtesy of US Sportsmen’s
Alliance
Wild Turkey Soup
Ingredients:
Wild turkey breast
3x sliced celery ribs
3x peeled and thinly sliced carrots
3/4 tablespoons of garlic powder
3/4 tablespoons of onion powder
1/4 cup fresh grated onion
1x tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon Turkey Baste
1x tablespoon of dried parsley
4x eggs
2x tablespoons of butter
5-6 cups of stuffing
Instructions:
Combine the turkey, celery, carrots, garlic powder, onion powder, grated onion, parsley, turkey base, salt and pepper in a Dutch Oven. Then fill the Dutch Oven almost completely full with water and bring the mixture to a boil Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1.5-2 hours or until turkey is tender and can easily be removed from the bone. Remove the turkey from the mixture and let stand until cool. Remove the meat from the bone and place back into the Dutch Oven.
Mix the stuffing with 4x egg whites and roll them into small balls. Fry the balls in a skillet with 2x tablespoons of butter until browned on all sides. Drop the dumplings into the soup to heat for a few minutes before serving.
Courtesy of
Roasted Wild Turkey Recipe
Ingredients:
1x whole (field dressed and plucked) wild turkey
6-8x quartered red potatoes
2x pounds of baby carrots
2x quartered apples
2x sliced onions
2x cups of water
1x teaspoon salt
1x teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup of maple syrup
1x tablespoon of lemon juice
2x tablespoons of steak sauce
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
2x tablespoons of ketchup
Instructions:
Place turkey in a roasting pan and place the sliced apples inside the turkey. Place the potatoes, onions, and carrots around the turkey. Pour water over the vegetables.
Rub the salt and pepper and rub all over the turkey. Combine everything else and spoon over the turkey. Cover and bake at 325° for 3.5 hours. Baste if desired.
Courtesy of Taste of Home
Chicken Fried
Wild Turkey Recipe
Ingredients:
1x turkey breast
2x cups of flour
1x 16oz bottle of Italian dressing
1/2 tablespoon of Lemon Pepper
2x tablespoons of melted butter
2x cups of milk
Liquid Smoke
2x eggs
Salt (as needed)
Pepper (as needed)
Cooking oil (as needed)
Instructions:
Marinate turkey strips in Italian dressing, lemon pepper, and Liquid Smoke for 8 hours or overnight. Beat the eggs into the milk. In a separate bowl, mix salt, pepper, and flour. Then dip the turkey strips in the egg/milk mixture then into the flour batter. Deep fry in oil until golden brown and drain on paper towels. Serve with gravy made with 2x tablespoons of flour combined with 2x tablespoons of melted butter, salt, and pepper in a skillet. Slowly add 1x cup of milk and stir until thickened.
Grilled Wild Turkey Rolls
Ingredients:
1-1.5 pounds of wild turkey breast cut into 1.5 oz. cubes
1x pound of thick cut peppered bacon
1x can of pickled, sliced jalapenos
1/4 cup olive oil
1x tablespoon of brown sugar
2x tablespoons of white vinegar
2x tablespoons of Worcestershire Sauce
1/2 tablespoon of ground pepper
1x teaspoon of garlic powder
1x teaspoon of salt
Instructions:
Mix the olive oil, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire Sauce, ground pepper, garlic powder and salt together in a mixing bowl to make the marinade.
Then place the turkey cubes in the bowl and let it marinade for at least 2 hours. The cut each piece of bacon in half and place one slice of jalapeno and once cube of turkey into center of bacon slice. Roll the bacon over the turkey and hold in place with a toothpick. Heat grill to medium heat. Place the rolls on sides and cook slowly. Turn them every few minutes. Keep a spray bottle of water handy to deal with flare-ups from the bacon grease. Once bacon is fully cooked, the turkey should be ready as well.
Remove from grill and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.