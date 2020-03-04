(TNS) — DEAR JOAN: My cat loves to have milk froth. I will give her a tiny bit on a spoon, but she always has tummy trouble after.
I use nonfat milk. What milk would you recommend?
There used to be a “cat milk” in the grocery store, but I can no longer find it. Please let me know so kitty can continue with her treat.
T.S., Crockett, Calif.
DEAR T.S.: Cats may love milk, but very few of them can stomach it. That’s because most cats are lactose intolerant, and indulging in even a small amount of milk can cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.
Kittens drink their mothers’ milk, but once they are weaned at around 4 weeks old, their bodies stop producing lactase, the enzyme that digests the lactose. Cow’s milk, whether it’s whole, skim or fat free, is higher in lactose and if it doesn’t make them sick, it can make them overweight because of the sugar in the milk.
Products such as soy, almond milk and other products made for people with lactose intolerance shouldn’t be fed to cats because they contain more fat and sugar than is good for the cat.
If you want to give your cat a spoonful of milk as an occasional treat, you’ll need to buy products specially made for felines. There are several on the market including Whiska’s Cat Milk and Cat-Sip Milk. These, too, should be limited to occasional, small treats because of the fat and sugar content.
I doubt you’ll find them in the grocery store, but you should be able to find them pet supply stores in the Bay Area.