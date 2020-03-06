DUNEDIN, Fla. — An essential marker of success for Josh Bell in 2020 will revolve around the number 105.
Bell is in constant pursuit of hitting perfection. His work with the Pirates’ new assistant hitting coach Mike Rabelo revealed why 105 would be a metric to watch for Bell during the 2020 season.
“I’m taking more time to look at exit velocity. I feel like [when] I’m hitting the ball hard. I’m most likely to get a hit,” Bell said. “So you know, if I hit it above 105 miles per hour, I think last year I was hitting around .650. So that’s where I need to be ... that’s all I’m focusing on is hard contact.”
The average batted ball for a big-league hitter exits at 89 mph. Bell, along with Rabelo and hitting coach Rick Eckstein set a goal for Bell to average 95 mph during practice sessions.
“Hitting at 105 is very hard. It takes a lot of torque, and you have to be a strong human being like Josh.” Rabelo said. “Once you get to 95 or higher, with 10 to 25 degrees of launch angle, [that] is when you get into the more of the top OPS and batting averages. We all know that Josh can hit the ball hard, but now we’re able to quantify it more for him.”
The Pirates use a set of proprietary video systems to show Bell his at-bats. The science is finite and broad at the same time. Rabelo can break down which pitches Bell hits best and which zone they’re in. The hitting coaches can even find if Bell is better at day or night.
“It’s another tool for the players to help them get their swing off,” Rabelo said. “He’s such a humble guy and a hard worker. He wants to learn. It’s a thrill to work with him daily.”
The healthy relationship between Bell and Rabelo started to develop after Bell reported to Bradenton.
“It was me, Colin [Moran] and him just going through the video system, kind of dissecting the website a little bit,” Bell said. “And I feel like he’s going to be excellent on the analytical side of the game. ... I’m just excited to get working with him every day.”
Bell makes it a habit to disregard the first 20 or so at-bats during spring training. That means he didn’t worry too much about three strikeouts in his first seven at-bats or the fact that he didn’t have a hit.
In his fourth season, the process of spring training is far more relevant than any result. Bell has been able to enjoy that process with the new regime.
“I’m definitely getting the right type of work in every day, the right type of atmosphere with regards to the cleanliness and finishing plays,” Bell said. “We’re not taking anything for granted, but at the same time it’s like, go out there and do what you do best.”
The All-Star first baseman was 2-for-2 on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He got a hit on both sides of the plate, and it caught the attention of Pirates manager Derek Shelton.
“It’s always good to see him get a hit righ-thanded,” Shelton said. “He hit a rocket left-handed in the next at-bat. He hit the homer a couple of nights ago as well. He’s getting toward a good space.”
Shelton hasn’t revealed much about what the Pirates lineup will look like when the team opens the season in three weeks. But he’s made it clear that Bell would be a major cog. The level of trust allows Bell to focus on developing his timing. If the Pirates are going to win more games this year, they’ll need Bell to be great, decreasing his strikeouts and not get jammed as often.
It all goes back to the 105 goal.
“If everything’s on point, then the launch angle’s going to be there,” Bell said. “The exit velo’s going to be there, and that’s where the homers and doubles come from.”
The Pirates will need every double and home Bell has to offer.