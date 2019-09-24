LOS ANGELES — Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her smart, nervy comedy “Fleabag” won four Emmys Sunday night, which was precisely four more than most expected a few months ago when Emmy campaigning began.
How did this happen? Did the show’s Hot Priest have some kind of connection to a higher power?
The six-episode second season of “Fleabag” dropped in mid-May on Amazon Prime, roughly three weeks before Television Academy voters began casting their ballots for this year’s Emmy nominations.
That didn’t leave much time to ramp up awareness for a BBC television comedy that had garnered zero Emmy nominations for its first season, despite good reviews for the show and its star-creator-writer Waller-Bridge.
“Fleabag’s” awards campaign team needn’t have worried. The show’s second season went almost immediately viral, catapulting to the top of review aggregator Metacritic’s best-of-the-year list. It was a huge hit in its native England, home to a not-insignificant contingent of the Television Academy’s 24,000-plus membership — though the size of the voting body means that no one bloc can swing the outcome so easily. (It also means that the explanation for the Emmys’ edgy year is unlikely to be a motion picture academy-style demographic shift within the membership: Changing the composition of such a large institution is like turning a cruise ship.)
Beyond that, though, “Fleabag” took over the internet. The stylish black jumpsuit Waller-Bridge wore in the season’s first episode became a fashion and social media sensation. Fans confessed their love for Andrew Scott’s Hot Priest character with a multitude of memes.
“This was a program people needed to discover,” says an awards consultant who worked on “Fleabag,” “and when elements from your show start trending, you know you’re building the kind of awareness you need to break through with voters.”
The season’s brief running time — you could watch all six episodes in less time than it took to slog through the last “Avengers” movie — led to obsessive, repeat binge-watching for hardcore fans.
The buzz carried through voting with “Fleabag” earning 11 nods — including writing, acting and producing recognition for Waller-Bridge — when nominations were announced in July.
Amazon also made sure that “Fleabag” remained relevant on social media as final Emmy ballots went out, re-creating the show’s guinea-pig cafe in a three-day pop-up on Melrose Avenue. The next-best thing to meeting Waller-Bridge? A cute selfie with an adorable rodent.