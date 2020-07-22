I used to think that small amounts of money didn’t matter. What difference could $5 here or $10 there make when we were more than $100,000 in debt (not counting the house and cars)? So what if I increased our debt by such a small amount; it wouldn’t really matter because we already owed so much. I used the same argument for not paying anything more than the minimum monthly payments on our credit cards — because that, too, would make no difference.
Boy, did I have a lot to learn. The truth is that we five-and-10-dollared ourselves to death. It was the little things that added up to create a huge monster. Thinking that the little things didn’t matter allowed us to think $2, $5 or $20 didn’t matter ... and then $50 didn’t matter, and on and on it went.
Ironically, it was the little things that turned us around, too. Sending an extra $2, $5 or $20 every month to rapidly repay the debt we were targeting helped us find a way to make the payment $22 and then $35. Soon, a $100 payment became standard. I’ve had people look at me like I was a little weird when I suggested they should not use a first-class stamp on a postcard. I mean, does the small difference really matter? I think it does — not for the exact amount but for the attitude. You see, if you casually throw money away when it comes to a postcard stamp, it’s much easier to begin thinking slightly larger sums don’t matter either. And soon, you’ll be on your way to thinking $20 is not a big deal. Then you’ll be headed for trouble.
Yes, my friends, 15 cents do matter. If you understand that, then $1.50 matters, and $15 will matter even more, and on and on, right up to $15,000.
Some wise person once said, “Watch the pennies, and the dollars will take care of themselves.” I have proven that to be true, and I hope you can, too.
Here are some easy ways to stash cash:
COINS
Don’t spend them. Save them instead. Every evening, empty your pockets, purse and wallet of all coins. Even if the bill comes to $4.05, hand the clerk a $5 bill, and stash the difference. When you accumulate $25 or so, roll, wrap and send them off to your savings account.
SAVE AN EXTRA 10%
Stash 10% of your pocket money, grocery money and any other “walk-around” funds you control in your secret savings spot. Chances are you won’t even miss it. But soon, you’ll discover that $2 here and $4 there really add up.
