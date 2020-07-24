When a perennial contender misses the playoffs two years in a row, there is no shortage of players being counted upon to reverse that trend.
Such is the predicament the Steelers find themselves in as they try to bounce back from an 8-8 season that concluded with three consecutive losses.
While the Baltimore Ravens are favored to win the AFC North for a third year in a row — something no team in the division has done — the Steelers could unseat them if the fortunes change for several of their top players.
Here are five:
Ben Roethlisberger
Not only is the franchise quarterback trying to come back from the most significant injury — and absence — of his career, he is doing so after turning 38 in the offseason.
General manager Kevin Colbert thinks Roethlisberger’s surgically repaired right elbow could be stronger than before his injury in Week 2 against Seattle. Roethlisberger also didn’t have another year of wear and tear on his arm.
Without the benefit of any preseason games, though, nobody will know until the opener Sept. 14 at the New York Giants whether the surgery, rest and recovery will lead to a rejuvenated quarterback. After their freefall from contention last year, the Steelers need a healthy Roethlisberger to get them back to the postseason.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
The downfall could be attributed to his first season as the No. 1 receiver and the double coverage that accompanies such responsibility. It could be chalked up to playing with second-string and third-string quarterbacks for much of the year. Or perhaps it was the knee injury that dogged him late in the season.
Add it up and 2019 easily was the worst of Smith-Schuster’s three seasons with the Steelers. After catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards in his second season, Smith-Schuster slumped to 42 receptions and 552 yards.
Smith-Schuster had difficulty adjusting to life without Antonio Brown on the other side of the formation and Roethlisberger on the sidelines. It wasn’t until the seventh game that Smith-Schuster had his first — and only — 100-yard performance. Then, he injured his knee and was concussed in a loss at Cleveland. That led to a four-game absence and just four catches for 28 yards over the final two weeks.
James Conner
Conner will have one final chance to prove he can stay healthy for a 16-game season. Shoulder and leg injuries limited him to 10 starts in 2019, and his 464 yards rushing was the fewest by a Steelers team leader since 1967.
Conner has financial incentive to remain healthy as he can become a free agent in March.
Coach Mike Tomlin has favored using a workhorse running back during his tenure with the Steelers.
Perhaps given Conner’s injury history, he will limit the carries and work in backups Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland.
If Conner can approach 1,000 yards like he did in 2018, it will put his career — and the Steelers season — on solid footing.
Stephon Tuitt
The Steelers can only hope history repeats itself on the defensive line with Tuitt.
In 2016, his sixth NFL season, Cam Heyward was lost to a pectoral injury after the seventh game, but rebounded the next season to become a perennial Pro Bowl defensive end.
Tuitt, of course, played only six games last year in his sixth NFL season and, like with Heyward, a torn pec muscle was the reason.
The Steelers would be satisfied if Tuitt’s career arc follows a similar trajectory.
Tuitt will try to rebound from a season in which he had 3.5 sacks.
Terrell Edmunds
Nobody played more defensive snaps the past two seasons than Edmunds, the team’s strong safety and 2018 first-round pick.
Nobody has made fewer of the splash plays that Tomlin covets.
Edmunds played 1,036 snaps last year but didn’t contribute a single interception, forced fumble or fumble recovery. He had just one interception as a rookie.
Edmunds’ lack of big plays was magnified after the arrival of Minkah Fitzpatrick last September and his emergence as arguably the NFL’s top free safety.
The Steelers are counting on Edmunds to take a significant leap forward in his development this year.
Honorable mention
--Minkah Fitzpatrick: After five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns, what can he do for an encore?
--Bud Dupree: Following a career year in sacks and tackles, Dupree will be playing for a big contract in 2021.
--Steve Nelson: He emerged as a shutdown corner in his first year with the Steelers. Like Fitzpatrick, can he do it again?
--Eric Ebron: The Steelers gave him a two-year, $12 million contract to boost a tight end group that was the NFL’s worst in 2019. If he reverts to 2018 form — 66 catches, 750 yards, 13 touchdowns — it will be money well spent.