Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 7:1-5
It is human nature to deflect critical attention from ourselves to someone else in order to escape blame, ease our conscience, or make ourselves feel that we are not as bad as someone else. From letters to the editor in newspapers to politics to even the folks in the next county, we all do it.
Adam and Eve did when they ate from the forbidden tree in the Garden of Eden, and the Pharisee did it in Jesus’ parable when in his prayer the Pharisee compares himself in a more favorable light to the tax collector who has also come to the temple to pray. And even Jesus’ disciples did it when they forbid someone from exorcizing demons because in their words, the person…was not one of us.
Jesus’ listeners, when he preached the Sermon on the Mount, certainly had grudges against their Roman occupiers, the Samaritans, and anyone else considered “gentile.” And, we too, live in a world that spends a great deal of time speck-picking from the eyes of others instead of the significant log-removing from our own eyes.
This includes living in cultures and societies and faith communities which engage in frequent stone-throwing between individuals, spouses, siblings, church members, churches, denominations, politics, races, nations, and social and economic classes. So on another occasion, Jesus had to inform a crowd about to stone to death a woman caught in adultery – not also the man, mind you, only the woman! – that anyone who had never sinned and knew they were perfect could cast away, but if you have sinned even once…? Well, we know what happened afterwards – if you don’t remember, read again John 8:1-11.
Again, what we are really talking about is an attitude by which we judge the actions of others. Our judging attitudes will make a difference for those who decide or not decide that they want to learn more about Jesus from our personal words and actions. Another minister I knew years ago once remarked in a radio message that both the best and worse witnesses for Christ were Christians!
Thomas Merton, in his book Contemplative Prayer, recalls two characters from Dostoyevsky’s book, The Brothers Karamazov. In this story, a contrast is drawn between the rigid, authoritarian, self-righteous, ascetic Therapont, who delivers himself from the world by sheer effort, and then feels qualified to call down curses upon it; and the Staretz, Zossima, the kind, compassionate man of prayer who identifies himself with the sinful and suffering world in order to call down God’s blessing upon it.
Which of these attitudes is more Christ-like? Which of these attitudes are yours, and mine?