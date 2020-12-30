(TNS) — Everyone is ready to kick 2020 to the curb, and while the revelry might — and should — be contained this year, an array of options is available to keep you in front of your TV or screen of some size.
While Times Square is closed to the public, that won’t prevent the location from maintaining its allure as the signature backdrop to ushering in the flip of the calendar. Here are some viewing options.
All shows air, obviously, on Dec. 31.
For the 16th year, Ryan Seacrest will helm “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”
When: 8 p.m. EST.
Guests: Jennifer Lopez, Jimmie Allen, Ciara, Lucy Hale, Jessie James Decker and “Kinky Boots” pals Billy Porter and Cyndi Lauper, who will perform a duet.
“NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020” beams in from Times Square with Carson Daly and Julianne Hough hosting, with DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on board as a correspondent.
When: 10-11 p.m. EST with a break for local news, then back from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Guests: X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and The Struts. Keith Urban will join the telecast live from the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville event with a performance as well.
The Fox Network has tapped Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to host “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021.”
When: Part One 8-10 p.m. EST with Part Two from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Guests: LeAnn Rimes (the newly crowned winner of “The Masked Singer,” as well as Gloria Estefan and Instagram’s Doctor Elvis. The special also will feature iHeartRadio performances from John Legend, Ava Max, Green Day and Gabby Barrett, while Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson will perform a musical number, as will Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson.
For the fourth year, Anderson Cooper will team with Andy Cohen for CNN’s “New Year’s Eve,” live from Times Square.
When: 8 p.m. EST (at 12:30 a.m., they hand coverage over to CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon, who will ring in 2021 for the Central Time Zone.
Guests: John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.