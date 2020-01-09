In roughly a month, Pirates pitchers and catchers will report to Bradenton, Fla., for the start of spring training. A week later, manager Derek Shelton and an entirely new coaching staff will conduct the organization’s first full-squad workout.
The offseason to this point has seemed both short and interminably long; just three months ago, Frank Coonelly was the Pirates’ president and Neal Huntington their general manager, with the search for Clint Hurdle’s replacement the dominant story line.
Now, here we are, a month away from spring training and plenty still to do. Have some doubts about that? Take a look.
Arbitration figures
Friday is the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures. For the Pirates, this affects eight players, the most notable being Josh Bell, Keone Kela, Joe Musgrove and Trevor Williams. Adam Frazier, Jameson Taillon, Chad Kuhl and Michael Feliz are also eligible.
Elias Diaz and Erik Gonzalez were eligible; however, Diaz was non-tendered, and Gonzalez signed a one-year, $725,000 contract in early December.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, those eight players could cost the Pirates $23.8 million, with Bell atop the list at $5.9 million. Year-over-year, it will could cost the Pirates more than $16 million.
After the sides exchange figures, they can still agree to a contract of any size. If they can’t agree, arbitration hearings, held in front of a three-person panel, will run from Feb. 3-21. The panel picks one salary figure or the other.
Expect this to go fairly smoothly. The Pirates obviously want Bell around, and as his agent, Scott Boras, has noted, the Pirates have walked through the arbitration process with his clients before. They just don’t have much of a history when it comes to signing star players to long-term deals after that point.
Kela is an interesting case here, with his 2020 projection offering a strikingly small ($225,000) raise. Over Kela’s final 18 appearances in 2019, he allowed just one run and struck out 22 across 18 innings.
Trades possible
The two to watch here include Frazier and Starling Marte. Around the Winter Meetings, in early December, dealing these two guys seemed much more plausible; Frazier was surprisingly popular in San Diego, and the Mets appeared to really like the possibility of adding Marte to their outfield.
Well, here we are a month later, and nothing has happened. Could be posturing. Could be dwindling interest. Could be any numbers of things.
Still, with the situation the Pirates face — needing to acquire more talent and actually being OK in the infield — it makes sense to try to get something done here.
As good as Marte and Frazier were in 2019 — equaled or surpassed in WAR only by Bryan Reynolds, Kevin Newman and Bell — that doesn’t make them irreplaceable.
Coming back, the Pirates would like to get a catching prospect, in addition to a major league-caliber outfielder to replace Marte. Both are reasonable asks given what they’re peddling.
They could also stand to bolster their pitching depth in the big leagues and Triple-A.
PiratesFest impact
It’s an event they have every year, but every offseason has not been like this one for the Pirates, who are seemingly aware of how they’re perceived in the market. Owner Bob Nutting spent $17 million this offseason to fix the problem, but the work is obviously not yet done.
New president Travis Williams was hired for a variety of reasons, though one of them was his work with the Penguins and how well that organization interacts with its fans. What the Pirates do here, in this annual event, can say something.
Already they’ve adjusted to open PNC Park on Friday for season-ticket holders only and also exclusively for two hours Saturday — a small gesture but one that prioritizes that sort of dedication.
All throughout the day there will be autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, games and stuff to get fans excited about the 2020 Pirates season.
It’s also a chance for those running the club to get their message out en masse, in person, to those who care about them the most.
Reinforcements
coming?
The Pirates have been criticized for their lack of activity this offseason, and it’s understandable. The team won 69 games in 2019. They responded by, to this point, signing a few minor league guys. The biggest offseason additions to the major league club have been outfielder Guillermo Heredia, who slashed .225/.306/.363 with the Rays in 2019, and catcher Luke Maile, who hit .151 last season.
It’s possible catching remains their biggest need, though the market has been picked over.
Russell Martin, who turns 37 on Feb. 15, might be the best option left — and it’s hard to consider him an everyday player at this point. Kevan Smith, formerly of the White Sox and Angels, slots slightly below Martin in terms of 2019 WAR, but that’s obviously not going to move the needle much, if at all.
If the Pirates want to get significant improvement behind the plate, it’ll likely have to come via trade.
As for starting pitching, general manager Ben Cherington said the Pirates would likely add to the MLB group at some point. Perhaps they think they can fix Collin McHugh, who had an up-and-down season with Houston in 2019. There’s a connection there with bench coach Don Kelly.
The Pirates could also take a flier on Jhoulys Chacin, Alex Wood or Drew Smyly. Regardless, they’ll likely make one sort of acquisition here — a pitcher on the cheap with something to prove, a guy the Pirates think they can fix.
According to an industry source, the Pirates have also expressed at least modest interest in the third-base market, for guys on a one-year deal to bridge the gap to prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes. They could still add there, although with Gonzalez and Colin Moran in place, that seems redundant.