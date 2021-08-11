Dayon Hayes stood outside Pitt’s South Side practice facility on Wednesday afternoon and tapped the Panther logo on his chest with a smile, six miles from where he developed into one of the nation’s top high school prospects.
“ City League forever, man. ... I’ve got pride in this city,” the Westinghouse standout said. “I stayed in the city, did what I had to do, now I’m at Pitt.”
And he’s starting to make his mark.
Five practices into training camp, Hayes has emerged as an option at Charlie Partridge’s fingertips. The Panthers, after losing consensus All-American defensive ends Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver to the NFL, have holes to fill on their front four. John Morgan, Deslin Alexandre and Habakkuk Baldonado are the big three, but Hayes is poised for a legitimate role in his second season.
Last year, the former four-star prospect — who chose Pitt over offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and other Power Five programs — played in five games. Hayes tallied 2 1/2 sacks and forced a fumble, doing most of his damage in Pitt’s blowout over Austin Peay.
But after racking up 49 1/2 sacks in his final two years at Westinghouse, 2020 was less about playing and more of an eye-opening experience off the field for Hayes.
“It woke me up. It ain’t high school. I’m not about to walk in and be the best,” the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder said. “I had to honestly take a step back, evaluate myself and see what I can do out here that’ll lead to sacks in real games. There was a learning curve.”
It helped having Jones there offering support and guidance. Hayes recalls the elder statesman of Partridge’s room picking him up for 9 p.m. film sessions at the facility. The sophomore still texts Jones on a regular basis to ask for advice.
“He would be on me because he said he saw a lot of good stuff in me at a young age,” Hayes said of Jones. “I just took that, and I’ve got to keep on going. You never know. I could be just like him in the league.”
While it’s too soon to think about the NFL, Hayes is catching the eyes of his coaches and teammates. Partridge said Hayes is “climbing the ladder” to more snaps. Head coach Pat Narduzzi added Wednesday that he’s “getting after it” in practice. And Morgan said Hayes has matured a lot from last August to now, growing into his role and understanding more than just “what’s in front of him.”
Hayes is even offering advice to younger linemen like West Mifflin’s Nahki Johnson and Baldwin’s Dorien Ford. While Johnson enrolled in January, both are experiencing their first training camps, aiming to be where Hayes is now — on the precipice of real playing time.
As Hayes pushes toward that, he’s keeping in mind where he came from. Hayes is proud to represent the City League, and he’ll continue to recruit prospects from the area to link up with him. Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry — a four-star defensive end in the 2022 class who recently decommitted from Penn State — could join Pitt’s class. So could Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson, a top-100 prospect and 2023 four-star safety with offers already from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, among others.
“We’re going to get Tyreese. We’re going to get him. ... We got Ta’Mere; we got him coming,” Hayes said smiling. “The city has a lot of talented players, but we weren’t getting the clout or the fame.”
Hayes can help change that as he locks in his rotational role this fall and looks for more beyond 2021.
“He’s just growing up. He’s so much smarter than what he was,” Narduzzi said. “This is when things start to click, when you start to feel you know what you’re doing mentally. That’s when you can play fast. If he continues to do what he’s doing, he’s going to be really, really good.”