On Saturday, Dec. 28, West Side UMC will be holding a Movie Night in the church fellowship hall. The Christmas-themed movie is based on a book by Max Lucado. Please enter the side doors by Zimmerman Avenue and go down the stairs to the Fellowship Hall. Come and enjoy this casual evening at 317 Nichols St., Clearfield.
