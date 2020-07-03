The past decade of boys basketball action has seen some highs and lows. With a total of eight Progressland teams through part of the decade, there were plenty of highlights.
West Branch’s magical run through the PIAA state tournament, as well as Harmony’s dominance at the beginning of the decade are two memorable moments.
While West Branch has continued to have success under Bill Etchison’s protege Danny Clark, Harmony has struggled since the loss of longtime coach Terry Kruise to cancer in 2011.
Glendale has had some great seasons, as has Clearfield under Nate Glunt.
Given all of that success, it should come as no surprise that there was no shortage of individual star power in the decade — both for teams that reached the state playoffs and those that didn’t.
There was an abundance of 1,000-point scorers, and all that talent made it tough to choose a team of the decade for the 2010s.
But, we managed to widdle that down to a 10-man roster featuring the best players from the decade.
The squad is headlined by the Progressland Player of the Decade, who also happens to be the only four-time Player of the Year — West Branch’s Kody Trude.
The Warriors went 71-29 in Trude’s four years there, including 44-9 in his final two years when West Branch also made the PIAA playoffs.
Trude finished his career with 1,822 points, which ranks first on the school’s all-time scoring list. He was named to the All-State team twice and was the first freshman to be named Progressland Player of the Year.
Other honors included Moshannon Valley League MVP and Inter-County Conference first team in each of his four years as a starter.
Here is a look at the other members of the All-Decade team for the 2010s:
Tyler Jenny, Glendale: Jenny, who was a 2011 grad, was the Progressland Player of the Year in 2011. He helped lead the Vikings to their first Moshannon Valley League title in 23 years, their first-ever Inter-County Conference North title and a berth in the District 6 playoffs.
Jenny was the driving force for the Vikings leading the area in offensive scoring and on defense. He was a threat out of the post, off the dribble or from long range, and was a skilled ball-handler.
His senior year, he averaged 14.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 2.7 steals per game and 2.5 assists per game.
Jenny finished his career with over 1,000 points and was a four-time Progressland all-star — an honorable mention as a freshman, second team as a sophomore and first team as a junior and senior.
Cameron Norris, Harmony: Norris and Jenny had many duels during their four years at Glendale and Harmony. Norris was the 2010 Progressland Player of the Year and was on the team all four years of his career.
Norris is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,735 points. He was known for being able to get to the foul line, where he was money. His senior year he went 125-of-156 from the free throw line.
He averaged 20-plus points in both 2010 and 2011. As a junior, he scored 513 points and averaged 21.4 points per game, while going 99-of-141 from the charity stripe.
The Owls enjoyed several plus .500 seasons while Norris was there, along with fellow all-decade player Erik Welteroth. He was a Progressland Honorable Mention as a freshman, second teamer as a sophomore and a first teamer as a junior and senior.
Will Myers, Clearfield: Myers is the Bison’s all-time leading scorer with 1,436 points. He was one of those once-in-a-lifetime players that come along.
Myers helped lead Clearfield to its first PIAA playoff appearance since a win over Penn Hills in 1989. Between 2013-14 and 2016-2017, Myers was in the top of many of Progressland’s categories.
His senior year, he scored 434 points for an 18.0 points per game. Myers led the area in three-pointers and free throw percentage, where he was 64-of-83 from the line.
Myers was the lone District 9 player to make the PIAA Class AAA all-state team his senior year. He was a four-time Progressland all-star — honorable mention as a freshman, first team as a junior and senior and Player of the Year in 2017.
Shea O’Donnell, Glendale: O’Donnell was a force for the Vikings between 2011 and 2015, especially in his final two seasons in a Glendale uniform. O’Donnell averaged 19.5 points per game as a junior and 19.8 as a senior.
O’Donnell was a big reason for the Vikings making the D-6 playoffs in 2015, where they lost a close game to St. Joseph’s in the Class A first round.
He graced several all-star teams during his four years as a Viking, including an Inter-County Conference first teamer and Moshannon Valley League first teamer.
O’Donnell was a three-time Progressland first teamer his sophomore through his senior campaigns. He was also a 1,000-point scorer for the Vikings.
Parker Emigh, West Branch: Emigh was a key cog for the Warriors from his freshman year on. He averaged double digits in scoring three times for the Warriors, including 17.2 points per game his senior year.
Emigh was money from the free throw line and was one of the top shooters in Progressland during his four-year stint. He was 42-of-43 from the line as a junior.
He was a fantastic ball handler and could be dangerous from three-point range. He had 20 threes as a sophomore and 11 and 22 respectively as a junior and senior.
Emigh was a three-time Progressland first teamer in his final three seasons in a Warrior uniform as well as a 1,000-point scorer.
He was also a Moshannon Valley League first teamer and an Inter-County Conference first teamer.
Erik Welteroth, Harmony: Welteroth was one of the most consistent players of his time for the Owls. He was a threat off the dribble and from the outside, as well as being one of the team’s leading rebounders.
He averaged 13.7 points per game as a senior and 15.4 as a junior. Welteroth was also solid from the free throw line, going 51-of-77 in his senior year.
Welteroth was a part of some of the best Harmony teams under Terry Kruise and played along with fellow all-decade player Cameron Norris. He was a three-time Progressland all-star. Welteroth was a second teamer as a sophomore and a first teamer in both his junior and senior campaigns.
Austin Krise, West Branch: Krise and Trude were a perfect 1-2 punch for the Warriors during their four years in a West Branch uniform. Krise was the yin to Trude’s yang, as well as being one of Progressland’s most experienced ball handlers. He averaged a respectable 6.5 points per game as a freshman, before upping his average to 18.5 as a sophomore.
Krise scored 15.7 as a junior and 19.3 as a senior, making him tops in scoring in Progressland. He was a big reason for the Warriors getting into the PIAA playoffs two years in a row and was a great leader for the team.
The Warrior was Progressland’s Co-Player of the Year in 2016 with Trude and was the Moshannon Valley League Co-MVP with Trude.
He was also an Inter-County Conference first teamer, as well as making the Progressland first team as a sophomore and a junior.
Cade Walker, Clearfield: The most recent player on the list, Walker was a key cog for the Bison during his varsity career. He was a reliable rebounder and could hit important shots when they were needed.
As a senior, he averaged 17.0 points per game and was a 63 percent shooter from the foul line. He ended the season with 154 rebounds and scored in double digits in all 24 games he played in.
Walker was a big reason the Bison were able to win four-straight District 9 titles during his tenure. He is a 1,000-point scorer and was named to the Mountain League first team in both his junior and senior years.
He was the Progressland Player of the Year in 2020 and was a first teamer as a junior. He also made the second team as a sophomore.
Larry Cowder, West Branch: Cowder came through West Branch just as Krise and Trude graduated. He steadily worked up to become the team’s leading scorer and was the 2018 and 2019 Progressland Player of the Year.
Cowder averaged 21.8 points per game as a sophomore, 24.0 ppg as a junior and 18.0 ppg as a senior. He was an excellent ball handler and could drive to the hoop. He was able to hit the outside shot when needed and he was a great rebounder.
The outside shot turned out to be his bread and butter, however, as he drained 70 threes as a sophomore, 72 as a junior and 69 as a senior.
He was the Moshannon Valley League MVP twice and made the Inter-County Conference all-star team three times.
He was a four-time Progressland all-star, including his two Player of the Year titles.