ALLPORT — West Branch’s Corrin Evans said she learned to cherish every moment she had playing sports after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the state in early March.
“This pandemic has changed many people’s lives and with constant changes of rules and regulations, it has created a bigger outlook for me,” Evans said. “We never knew if our season would get taken away from us so, we made the most out of it by making it to the district 6 (volleyball) finals.
“I cherished every bus ride, game and play that happened this season because at any moment, it could’ve been our last,” shes. “No other generation can complain about not having a good season because we made the most out of what we could do even through a pandemic. We adjusted and worked hard with what we received and as a senior, I say to cherish every moment because you never know when it could be your last.”
Evans was a starter on the Lady Warriors volleyball team, where she is a three-time letterwinner. She began the sport in sixth grade and fell in love with it.
She is also a member of the West Branch track and field team and has earned one letter. Evans started that sport in ninth grade.
The daughter of Michael and Jennifer Evans was also a statistician for both the football and boys basketball teams, earning a letter in each.
Evans’ older sister Lauren was involved in soccer in high school, and her younger brother, Joel, plays basketball.
With all of the sports she is involved with, Evans says volleyball is her favorite.
“My favorite sport would most definitely be volleyball because they’re not only your teammates, they’re your second family,” she said. “We have made so many memories that are unforgettable.”
Evans was a big part of the Lady Warriors’ success this season. The team went 21-2 and won the Inter-County Conference all four years she was there.
“The thing I like best about playing sports is the feeling after a victory,” said Evans. “The West Branch volleyball program has been successful for many years and being a part of four years adding to all of those wins, has felt amazing. The team works hard together in order for us to feel that victory after each game we play.”
Evans said her favorite moment came in a game against Glendale her senior year.
“My teammates and I were running a play in order to trick the opponent,” she said. “Not paying attention, I accidentally hit the ball over the net by bouncing it off the top of my head. I just remember the entire gym laughing like crazy at me for this silly act. It made me laugh even more when I turned around to look at Coach (Terry) Trude and he was laughing as well. It was a very embarrassing moment, but it was a hilarious memory for the team.”
Evans says she looks up to Stanford volleyball player Kathryn Plummer.
“She has been a part of three NCAA volleyball titles,” said the Lady Warrior senior. “On the court, Kathryn shows that she is having fun as well as playing hard. Even after a few mistakes, Kathryn still pushes to get the next play and work hard each and every point.
“During her years at Stanford, she has made so many accomplishments and as a young athlete, I look at Kathryn as a great role model.”
Outside of sports, Evans enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She has also played club volleyball for the Slam for five years and has a job at the Mountain View Market Place in Kylertown. She said she loves working in the small hometown market because the workers there create a friendly environment.
Evans says the one thing people may not know about here is that she was a part of the Clearfield County 4H program for seven years.
“4H was a part of the Clearfield Fair where you would buy livestock to train and sell at the fair,” she said. “Over the years, I received many ribbons and banners with prizes for the animals I raised.
“My favorite farm animal to take to the fair were goats because they remind me of a dog since they would walk on a leash right beside you. 4H teaches you responsibility, social skills, and even public speaking along with new information about the animals you never knew before. I would greatly encourage children to join if they are an animal lover like me.”
After graduation, Evans plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology to receive her associates degree in dental hygiene. She does not plan to play sport in college so that she can focus on her studies.