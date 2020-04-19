ALLPORT — West Branch’s Chance Eboch is known for his dangerous outside shot and reliability at the free throw line.
Basketball is a sport he’s played most of his life with his older brother, Cam, in the family’s yard. Cam also played basketball for the Warriors.
The youngest son of Jason and Kim Eboch has been involved in the sport since he was in fourth grade. He has earned three letters in basketball.
Eboch also took up football in his senior year, playing wide receiver for the Warriors. He lettered in that sport as well.
But basketball is still his favorite sport.
“Basketball is my favorite sport because I would always play with my older brother outside when I was younger,” he said.
Eboch said he has plenty of reasons for doing sports.
“It gets you away from everyday life and lets people have fun with friends,” he said.
He said his favorite game experience was when the Warriors defeated Bald Eagle Area in overtime. He had seven points in that game.
Outside of basketball and football, Eboch is also involved in Varsity Club and African Drumming. He also works at Fox’s Pizza Den in Hawk Run.
He said it has been easy for him to balance school, sports and a job.
“I don’t find it hard because if you use time wisely instead of wasting it everything will fall in place,” he said.
He said his role model is his dad.
“He has taught me the little things that I need to know in life,” Eboch said.
While Eboch doesn’t play a spring sport, he does feel bad for his friends who do.
“Honestly, I feel bad for those that got their spring season taking away and couldn’t imagine being in their shoes right now,” he said.
After graduation, he plans to attend Penn State Altoona. He is undecided on a degree.
“I’m going to live life to the fullest and never look back,” he said.