BELLWOOD — West Branch’s Ayden Gutierrez drove the length of the floor with 5.2 seconds remaining, then kicked it out to teammate Trenton Bellomy, who hit a three at the buzzer to down Bellwood-Antis 34-32 on Tuesday evening.
“It’s a huge win for our team,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “Winning at Bellwood is not something that happens much. It’s a big win for our program.”
The Warriors had 11 steals in the second half, which helped them rebound from a 4-point second quarter that saw the Blue Devils take a 24-12 lead.
Bellomy, Gutierrez and Chance Eboch all had eight points for West Branch, while Doug Kolesar had six and Dalton Kristofits added four.
West Branch improved to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the Inter-County Conference. The Warriors host Claysburg-Kimmel tonight.
West Branch—34
Gutierrez 4 0-0 8, Bellomy 3 0-0 8, D. Kolesar 2 0-0 6, Eboch 3 2-4 8, Kristofits 1 2-4 4, Dale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-8 34.
Bellwood-Antis—32
Gibbons 2 1-1 5, Walker 2 1-1 5, Mallon 1 1-4 3, Pellegrino 0 0-0 0, Miller 6 2-2 14, Mallon 2 0-0 5, Morris 0 0-0 0, Mercer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 32.
Three-pointers: Bellomy 2, Bellomy 2. Mallon.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 8 4 10 12—34
Bellwood 8 13 2 9—32