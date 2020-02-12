WILLIAMSBURG — The West Branch boys basketball team captured its first Inter-County Conference North title since 2009 with a 62-51 victory over Williamsburg on Wednesday night.
The Warriors will play South champ Tussey Mountain in the ICC title game on Saturday night at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.
“We had a huge second half,” said WB head coach Danny Clark. “Dalton (Kristofits) picked up two fouls early in the first quarter and we got down by 10. After he got back in the game, he helped us in all phases.”
Doug Kolesar led the Warriors with 24 points, all coming on eight three-pointers.
Trenton Bellomy added 20 points.
“Doug was lights out shooting,” Clark said. “We needed them all and he hit them at big moments.
“Trenton hit a 3 at the buzzer to end the third and we just took control in the fourth quarter.”
The Warriors outscored the Pirates 42-21 in the second half.
“I am so proud of this team,” said Clark. “In a hostile environment to keep our composure was great to see and watch. In the huddle the kids were so positive and pumped up, telling each other what to do and listening to one another.
“That’s a sign of a great team and we are.”
West Branch improved to 18-3 overall and 12-2 in the ICC.
The Warriors travel to Chestnut Ridge tonight.
West Branch—62
Gutierrez 3 1-2 7, Bellomy 6 5-7 20, D. Kolesar 8 0-2 24, Eboch 1 2-3 4, Kristofits 2 1-2 5, Kopchik 1 0-0 2, Dale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-16 62.
Williamsburg—51
Dowey 4 4-4 16, Palmer 5 5-10 16, Hileman 5 1-2 12, J. McCall 1 0-1 2, Uplinger 0 0-0 0, W. McCall 0 1-3 1, James 1 0-0 3, Brantner 0 1-4 1. Totals: 16 12-24 51.
Three-pointers: Dowey 4, Palmer, Hileman, James.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 14 6 20 22—62
Williamsburg 19 11 11 10—51