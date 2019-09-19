ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team toppled Juniata Valley in three sets on Thursday night, 26-24, 25-19 and 25-15.
Morgan Glace netted her 1,000th assist in her first assist of the game for West Branch. She had 34 assists on the night.
Taylor Myers led the Lady Warriors with 14 kills, 10 service points and four aces.
Taylor Kalke had eight kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks, while Emma Morlock tallied eight kills, seven service points and three aces.
Meghan Cantolina had seven digs, while Corrin Evans served up eight points.
West Branch improved to 11-1-3 overall and 6-0 in the Inter-County Conference.
The team plays host to the Warrior Blast Tournament on Saturday.
Juniata Valley won the JV match in three sets.