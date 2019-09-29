ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team toppled visiting Bishop Guilfoyle 10-1 on Saturday morning.
Trinity Prestash had six goals for the Lady Warriors, including four of the first five goals of the game.
Lauren Timblin, Olivia Straka, Mariah Hayles and Emmie Parks each had a goal. Hayles also had two assists.
Sarah Betts made eight saves for the Lady Warriors.
West Branch improved to 8-2-1 and travels to Philipsburg-Osceola today.
West Branch 10,
Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, 8:24.
2. Prestash, WB, 19:02.
3. Prestash, WB, 24:21.
4. Lauren Timblin, WB, 27:16.
5. Prestash, WB, 28:07.
6. Daniella Scipioni, BG, (penalty kick), 30:32.
7. Mariah Hayles, WB, 34:08.
Second Half
8. Prestash, WB, (Hayles), 44:10.
9. Prestash, WB, (Hayles), 47:16.
10. Emmie Parks, WB, 68:15.
11. Olivia Straka, WB, (penalty kick), 75:20.
Shots: West Branch 19, Bishop Guifoyle 8.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 8, Bishop Guilfoyle (Grace Callahan) 8.
Corner kicks: West Branch 4, Bishop Guilfoyle 4.