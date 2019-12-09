ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team fell to Bellwood-Antis 51-48 on Monday night.
“Another down to the wire game,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “Just didn’t finish some shots in transition. Felt like we gave it away but all around good game.”
Doug Kolesar led the Warriors with 13 points, including four threes. Ayden Gutierrez added 12 points, as did Chance Eboch.
West Branch (1-1) travels to Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday.
The Warriors won the jayvee game 56-49. Cam Kopchik had 19 points to lead WB, while Travis Rothrock added 17.
Bellwood-Antis—51
Gibbons 0 2-4 2, Walker 3 0-0 9, Z. Mallon 3 6-8 14, Pellegrino 2 0-0 6, Z. Miller 5 9-10 20, S. Mallon 0 0-1 0, T. Miller 0 0-0 0, Morris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 17-23 51.
West Branch—48
Gutierrez 6 0-0 12, Bellomy 0 3-4 3, Kolesar 4 1-2 13, Eboch 4 4-4 12, Kristofits 3 0-3 6, Rothrock 0 2-2 2, Kopchik 0 0-0 0, Dale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-15 48.
Three-pointers: Walker 3, Z. Mallon 2, Pellegrino 2, Z. Miller. Kolesar 4.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood 16 8 14 13—51
West Branch 19 6 8 15—48