FISHERTOWN — The short-handed West Branch boys basketball team fell to host Chestnut Ridge in a non-league game on Thursday.
The Warriors were without starter Dalton Kristofits, who leads the team in rebounds.
Travis Rothrock led West Branch with 13 points. A total of 10 players scored for the Warriors.
West Branch dropped to 18-4 overall. The Warriors take on Tussey Mountain in the Inter-County Conference championship game on Saturday at Claysburg-Kimmel High School.
West Branch—55
Gutierrez 1 1-2 3, Bellomy 2 2-2 7, D. Kolesar 2 0-0 6, Eboch 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 5 2-4 13, Kopchik 2 0-0 5, Dale 1 0-0 2, Croyle 2 3-3 7, Tiracorda 2 2-2 7, K. Kolesar 0 1-2 1, Graham 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 11-15 55.
Chestnut Ridge—73
I. Little 3 1-4 8, Whysong 10 1-1 23, Clapper 4 0-0 10, Pfister 7 0-0 14, J. Hillegas 5 2-4 12, N. Hilegas 0 0-2 0, Nicodemus 0 3-4 3, H. Little 0 0-0 0, Claar 1 0-0 2, Hinson 0 1-2 1, Kauffman 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Deremer 0 0-0 0, Schuyler 0 0-0 0. 30 8-17 73.
Three-pointers: Bellomy, D. Kolesar 2, Rothrock, Kopchik, Tiracorda. I. Little, Whysong 2, Clapper 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 11 13 8 23—55
Chestnut Ridge 17 27 21 8—73