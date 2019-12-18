WESTOVER — The West Branch girls basketball team upended Harmony 41-36 on Wednesday night.
The Lady Warriors were led by 12 points from Ashley Mertz and 11 from Tory Kalke.
Sarah Betts added eight.
Harmony’s leading scorer was Traci Hauser with 14. Hannah Smith netted 10.
The Lady Owls led 26-20 at the half, but the Lady Warriors scored 12 points in the fourth to take the victory.
Kayleigh Smeal had a 3 to spark the Lady Warriors’ comeback.
West Branch improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Warriors host their annual holiday tournament on Dec. 27.
Harmony dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the MVL. The Lady Owls travel to Glendale on Friday.
West Branch—41
S. Betts 3 1-2 8, Mertz 4 2-6 12, Kalke 3 5-5 11, Cantolina 2 1-2 5, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 1 0-0 2, Smeal 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 9-15 41.
Harmony—36
To. Hauser 3 1-2 7, Tr. Hauser 6 0-0 14, Westover 0 1-2 1, Smith 5 0-0 10, Neff 0 0-0 0, Brothers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 2-4 36.
Three-pointers: Mertz 2, S. Betts, Smeal. Tr. Hauser 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 8 12 4 12—41
Harmony 16 10 5 5—36