ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team toppled Bellwood-Antis in four sets on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors won 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 and 25-19.
Taylor Myers led West Branch with 11 service points, nine kills, seven digs and five aces.
Morgan Glace had 23 assists, while Emma Morlock had seven kills and seven digs.
Taylor Kalke netted seven kills and two blocks, while Meghan Cantolina garnered seven kills and six digs.
Corrin Evans led the team in service points with 15. She also had three aces.
Ella Miller served up eight points.
West Branch improved to 7-1-3 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Claysburg-Kimmel on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, WB was a two-set winner.