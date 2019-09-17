The West Branch cross country team was swept by Mount Union on Tuesday.
The boys fell 17-41 while the Lady Warriors were edged 25-30
Justin Mulhollem crossed the line in 20:41 to take fourth and lead the boys team. Thomas Kovalick was seventh (22:15), while Jack Danko (22:22) and Jett Houser (22:24) were ninth and tenth, respectively.
Sara Sabol led the girls team with a season personal best time of 26:05, which was good for a third-place finish. Bri Bone and Erika Alexander followed her across the line in fourth and fifth, while Jayden Kucas took eighth.
West Branch is back in action Saturday at the Altoona Invitational.
Boys
Mount Union 17, West Branch 41
Top 10
1. Bryce Beatty, MU, 19:28. 2. Ryan Plank, MU, 20:01. 3. C. Chilcote, MU, 20:32. 4. Justin Mulhollem, WB, 20:41. 5. K. Morehouse, MU, 21:27. 6. M. Beatty, MU, 21:48. 7. Thomas Kovalick, WB, 22:15. 8. H. Hollibaugh, MU, 22:16. 9. Jack Danko, WB, 22:22. 10. Jett Houser, WB, 22:24.
Other West Branch finishers: 11. Isaiah Bloom, 22:50 12. Jake Stagi, 23:08. 13. Doug Kolesar, 23:14. 15. Samuel Guerra, 25:15.
Girls
Mount Union 25, West Branch 30
Top 10
1. Boozel, MU, 25:18. 2. C. Jiang, MU, 25:43. 3. Sara Sabol, WB, 26 :05. 4. Bri Bone, WB, 26:53. 5. Erika Alexander, WB, 28:00. 6. A. Jiang, MU, 28:06. 7. Loner, MU, 32:42. 8. Jayden Kucas, WB, 33:48. 9. Stever, MU, 34:51.