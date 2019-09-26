HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley cross country team had a winner in both races against West Branch on Thursday, but WB came out on top in both team scores.
The Warriors won 27-28, while the Lady Warriors were 25-31 victors.
“It’s not only who finishes first that determines the race outcome,” said West Branch head coach Jane Catanzaro. “It is a team effort that determines who wins and that was certainly the case today. Our kids were focused on performing well and we are pleased with their accomplishments.
“But we would like to point out that Mo Valley gave a great effort today. They are in their first season and are in the process of building a nice program behind head coach Abby Houston.
It was the first home race for Moshannon Valley in the inaugural year of its program.
The Knights’ Roman Faulds won the boys’ race in a time of 20:44. Teammate Nathan Reams was second in 20:57.
West Branch’s top runner was Jake Stagi with a 21:31. Teammates Isaiah Bloom (21:52.1) and Thomas Kovalick (21:52.60 were fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Knights’ Sam Howard was sixth in 22:26.
West Branch had the next two runners in Jack Danko (7th, 23:10) and Doug Kolesar (8th, 23:10).
Moshannon Valley’s Alex Leskovansky (23:49) and Joseph Spewock (24:14) rounded out the top ten.
In the girls’ race, Abby Leskovansky crossed the line first for Moshannon Valley in a time of 25:38.
West Branch took the next four spots with its only female runners, with top runner Sara Sabol finishing second in 26:06. Erika Alexander added a third-place finish in 26:41, while Jayden Kucas took fourth in 33:28. Bri Bone also had a top five finish for the Lady Warriors taking fifth in 29:18.
The Damsels’ Aubrey Dotts finished sixth in 30:54, just ahead of teammate Rachel Howard, who was seventh in 31:11.
Eighth place went to Eleanor Faulds in 33:28, while Ariona Houser was ninth in 34:33. Journee Varner finished out the top ten with a time of 35:00.
“It was a first meet and it was a real nail biter,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Abby Houston. “Both teams did amazing.”
The Warriors improved to 3-2 overall, while the Lady Warriors are 2-3. West Branch hosts Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 2-5 overall and travels to Northern Bedford on Saturday.
Boys
West Branch 27,
Moshannon Valley 28
Top Ten
1. Roman Faulds, MV, 20:44. 2. Nathan Reams, MV, 20:57. 3. Jake Stagi, WB, 21:31. 4. Isaiah Bloom, WB, 21:52. 5. Thomas Kovalick, WB, 21:52. 6. Sam Howard, MV, 22:26. 7. Jack Danko, WB, 23:10. 8. Doug Kolesar, WB, 23:10. 9. Alex Lesovansky, MV, 23:49. 10. Joseph Spewock, MV, 24:14.
West Branch runners
11. Hayes Jones, 24:44.
Moshannon Valley runners
12. Austin Shoff, 25:14. 16. Nathan Murarik, 26:56. 19. Austin Beirlair, 29:49. 20. Skylar Kephart, 30:15. 23. Zane Hensal, 31:40. 24. Landon Dipko, 31:41. 26. Gavyn Varner, 34:00.
Girls
West Branch 25,
Moshannon Valley 31
Top Ten
1. Abby Leskovansky, MV, 25:38. 2. Sara Sabol, WB, 26:06. 3. Erika Alexander, WB, 26:41. 4. Jayden Kucas, WB, 27:02. 5. Bri Bone, WB, 29:18. 6. Aubrey Dotts, MV, 30:54. 7. Rachel Howard, MV, 31:11. 8. Eleanor Faulds, MV, 33:28. 9. Ariona Houser, MV, 34:33. 10. Journee Varner, MV, 35:00.