ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team upended Clearfield in three sets on Monday night.
The Lady Warriors were led by nine kills from Abby Gallaher and eight from Meghan Cantolina.
West Branch used several long service runs to break out to quick leads on the Lady Bison in a 25-4, 25-10, 25-14 victory.
“I thought our keys tonight was trying to focus on our serve, and then flow to the ball a little better.,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “Clearfield has been playing teams competitively, like P-O and Bellefonte and they have been in some five-set games.
“We ran some tempo, some fast balls and serve tough to get them out of system. That’s what we did and they had some trouble with serve-receive tonight.”
In the first set, West Branch was tied 3-3 with Clearfield before Taylor Myers served up five straight points, including three aces.
The Lady Bison got a side out, but the Lady Warriors quickly got the ball back on a kill by Gallaher.
“Abby is coming along really well,” said Trude. “She had nine kills and she is starting to read the ball better and not always hitting tempo balls. She’s a big key for us.”
Corrin Evans then reeled off 15 straight points to give the hosts a 25-4 victory.
“Corrin had a really good game serving,” said Trude. “She’s been struggling lately, but she is one of our better servers. She really hit the spots tonight.”
West Branch led 10-4 in the second set before a long service run, this time by Ella Miller, extended the Lady Warriors’ lead to 17-4.
Clearfield struggled not with serving or stopping hard returns. The Lady Bison had trouble with the serve-receive and communicating.
It was something they did well against Philipsburg-Osceola, and something that assistant coach Kelly Kaskan said is frustrating to see.
“I feel like we struggle every Monday night.” Kaskan said. “It could be the half start with school and just not having the regular routine. Mondays are hard.
“We just didn’t get enough opportunities to serve. We need to do better on serve-receive. We were bringing up the balls against P-O.”
West Branch went on to win the second set 25-10. Miller had six service points on the night, while Morgan Glace had 23 assists and 11 points.
The third set saw the Lady Warriors deploy their vast bench. Brooklynn Myers had a seven-point service run, while Marley Croyle had two kills.
“We have 12-14 players that we can flow in and out,” Trude said. “This is deepest we have had in terms of talent. We can interchange them. I’m pretty happy with the younger players stepping up.”
Taylor Myers finished the game with 10 service points and three kills.
West Branch improved to 6-1 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Juniata Valley tonight.
Morgan Cheek had three service points for the Lady Bison. Olivia Bender had two kills.
“The entire season has been a roller coaster ride so far,” Kaskan said. “They have the skills and they have the talent. And you see it click in moments. But then we get a couple of serves put on us and we just fall apart.”
Clearfield fell to 0-6 overall. The Lady Bison host Central this evening.
The Lady Warriors won the junior varsity game in two sets.