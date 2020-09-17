BELLWOOD — The West Branch volleyball team made quick work of Bellwood-Antis on Thursday night 25-7, 25-13 and 25-18.
Morgan Glace had 25 assists and nine service points, while Taylor Myers added 10 kills.
Emma Morlock netted eight kills, while Katrina Cowder tallied five service points and four kills.
Meghan Cantolina served up nine points with three aces. Ella Miller led the team in digs with 10.
West Branch improved to 3-0 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Bald Eagle Area on Monday.
In jayvee action, the Lady Warriors were 25-23, 25-13 winner.