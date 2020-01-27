CURWENSVILLE — The West Branch boys basketball team drained 13 threes in a 70-50 victory over host Curwensville on Monday night.
Trenton Bellomy had 20 points to pace the Warriors, while Doug Kolesar tallied 15.
“We have been winning games, but need to get our rhythm back a bit,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “Playing a lot of guys lately is great, but we need to get our main 7-8 guys back into our style especially towards our playoff push. We got big plans for this team.”
Curwensville’s Trevor Lansberry scored 20 points, while teammate Adam Miller netted 18.
The Tide dropped to 1-14 overall and 1-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. Curwensville hosts Glendale on Wednesday.
West Branch improved 13-2 overall and 6-0 in the MVL.
The Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley tonight.
West Branch—70
Gutierrez 2 0-0 2, Bellomy 8 0-0 20, D. Kolesar 5 0-0 15, Eboch 3 1-2 8, Kristofits 4 1-4 9, Rothrock 2 1-2 7, Kopchik 2 0-0 5, Dale 2 0-0 4, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 3-8 70.
Curwensville—50
Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 3 2-4 8, Lezzer 1 0-0 2, Condon 0 2-2 2, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 8 2-8 20, Swatsworth 0 0-0 0, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Miller 7 4-8 18.
Three-pointers: Bellomy 4, D. Kolesar 5, Eboch, Rothrock 2, Kopchik. Lansberry 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 18 20 21 11—70
Curwensville 6 13 19 12—50