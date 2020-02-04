ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team upended Juniata Valley 70-11 on Tuesday night.
The Warriors were led by Trenton Bellomy’s 14 points. Dalton Kristofits added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Ayden Gutierrez and Camden Kopchik each had nine. A total of 11 different players scored for West Branch, which improved to 16-3 overall and 10-2 in the Inter-County Conference.
West Branch returns to action on Friday, traveling to Williamsburg.
There was no junior varsity game.
Juniata Valley—11
Edwards 2 0-0 4, Beck 1 0-0 3, Thatcher 0 0-4 0, Eichelberger 1 0-0 2, Hoover 1 0-1 2, Sodmont 0 0-0 0, Soder 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-5 11.
West Branch—70
Gutierrez 4 0-0 9, Bellomy 6 0-0 14, D. Kolesar 2 0-0 6, Eboch 1 0-0 3, Kristofits 5 2-2 13, Kopchik 4 0-0 9, Dale 2 0-0 5, Croyle 1 0-0 2, Tiracorda 1 2-2 5, K. Kolesar 1 0-0 2, Guglielmi 0 0-0 0, Graham 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 2-4 70.
Three-pointers: Gutierrez, Bellomy 2, D. Kolesar 2, Eboch, Kristofits, Kopchik, Dale, Tiracorda.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 3 2 4 2—11
West Branch 18 19 20 13—70