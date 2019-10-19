LOYSBURG — Northern Bedford dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, moving the ball down the field at will while the Panther defense gave West Branch quarterback Ayden Gutierrez fits all game long in a 49-0 shutout victory Friday night at Panther Community Stadium.
Play of the game: Dalton Smith kicked off the running clock with a 12-yard run for a touchdown to put the Panthers up, 35-0, with 6:25 left in the third quarter.
Player of the game: Smith finished the contest with 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns, most of which came in the first half, including a 12-yard run that put him over 1,000 yards rushing for the season that set up a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Thad Leidy to Brady Clark.
Unsung hero: Leidy was efficient with the ball, finding six different receivers for 168 yards.
Most vital statistic: The Panthers quietly amassed 492 yards of total offense, falling short of the 500-yard mark thanks to a bad snap over the head of Leidy on the gameás second drive.
Best run: Clark took a pitch left from Leidy and raced down the sideline 80 yards for another Panther touchdown late in the third quarter, with no one but the Warrior backfield to try and bring him down.
Best pass: Leidy looked to have over-thrown Clark late in the first half. Clark re-adjusted, made the catch, and went the rest of the way for a 40-yard score.
Northern Bedford coach Gary Black: “This is what we’ve been talking about for weeks. Our goal is we’re competing against ourselves and whoever we’re playing, and we want to be as good as we can be at the end of the season. Whatever happens next week against Glendale determines probably if we have a home playoff game or not. Thatás been our goal.”
West Branch’s Kevin Hubler on the offensive struggles: “Offensively, our success up to this point has been throwing the football. Northern Bedford dared us to run the football. They were doubling our receivers, they were bracketing us, and they were definitely stopping our pass. They were able to devote extra to our receivers and still get a pass rush, which is the worst-case scenario for what we’re trying to do. But we have to be able to adapt when things get taken away.”
Northern Bedford running back Dalton Smith: “I can’t credit anyone else but my offensive line and my fullback,” Smith said. “They’re studs, and I just run the ball behind them and make plays.”
Notable: Northern Bedford held Gutierrez to just one completion for eight yards. Lucas Heck picked off Gutierrez’s fourth pass of the game to set up Northern’s second touchdown, a 7-yard run by Smith. ... Northern Bedford kicker Collin Yeatts was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points before giving way to Evan Coffey, who was 2-for-2 on PAT kicks. ... The Panthers out-gained the Warriors, 324-60, on the ground, and had 22 first downs to West Branch’s five.
Records: West Branch (2-7, 2-6 Inter-County Conference); Northern Bedford (6-3, 6-2 Inter-County Conference).
Next week: West Branch will play host to Juniata Valley, while Northern Bedford welcomes Glendale.