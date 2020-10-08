BELLWOOD — The West Branch cross country team competed at Bellwood-Antis on Wednesday with Juniata Valley in a tri-meet.
On the boys’s side, the Warriors’ Sage Carr was second, finishing just behind winner Kenny Robison of Bellwood in 19:08.
Justin Mulhollem was fifth in 20:02, while Joey Trimpey was ninth in 20:42.
For the girls, Lady Warrior Erika Alexander was third in 24:25, while Bri Bone took eighth in 26:33.
West Branch returns to action on Monday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Boys
Bellwood-Antis 24,
West Branch 31
West Branch 25,
Juniata Valley 31
Bellwood-Antis 23,
Juniata Valley 32
Top Ten
1. Kenny Robison, BA, 19:08, 2. Sage Carr, WB, 19:08. 3. Matt Musser, JV, 19:49. 4. Christian Sensibaugh, BA, 19:56. 5. Justin Mulhollem, 20:02. 6. Caedon Poe, BA, 20:17. 7. Ethan Kern, JV, 20:34. 8. Jack Simpson, JV, 20:21. 9. Joey Trimpey, WB, 20:42. 10. Andy Miller, BA, 21:14.
Other West Branch runners
12. Jett Houser, 21:48. 13. Jacob Alexander, 21:52. 15. Jack Danko, 22:43. 17. Hayes Jones, 23:18. 18. Brad Wood, 23:20. 21. Doug Kolesar, 24:00. 23. Isaiah Bloom, 24:14.
Girls
Bellwood-Antis 25,
West Branch 33
Juniata Valley 18,
West Branch 45
Juniata Valley 15,
Bellwood-Antis 50
Top Ten
1. Morgan Hess, JV, 22:08. 2. Katie Dyreson, JV, 24:21. 3. Erika Alexander, WB, 24:25. 4. Elle McGorgle, JV, 24:48. 5. Reese Zurybida, JV, 25:11. 6. Adria Russell, JV, 26:07. 7. Natalie Zimmerman, JV, 26:29. 8. Brianna Bone, WB, 26:33. 9. Anna Kuntz, JV, 27:08. 10. McKayla Moskel, JV, 27:12.