ALTOONA — The West Branch cross country team particpated in the annual Altoona Mountain Lion Invitiational on Saturday.
For the boys, Warrior freshman Sage Carr continued to impress, finishing 36th in a time of 19:15. He was the third freshman in.
Joey Trimpey finished 70th in a time of 22:08, followed closely by teammated Jett Houser, who was 76th in 22:38.
Jacob Alexander (77th, 22:55), Jack Danko (84th, 23:59), Hayes Jones (86th, 24:15) and Doug Kolesar (92nd, 25:55) rounded out West Branch’s runners.
Penns Valley’s Brendan Colwell won the race in a time of 15:54.
On the girls’ side, Erika Alexander crossed the line 54th in a time of 26:15. Bri Bone was 64th with a time of 26:54.
Portage’s Lauren Shaffer won the race with a time of 19:55.
In the junior varsity race, West Branch’s Brad Wood and Emma Petriskey each medaled after finishing in the top 20.
West Branch returns to action on Thursday, hosting Williamsburg.