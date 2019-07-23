ALLPORT — At last month’s West Branch Area School Board meeting, a lengthy discussion ended with the board deciding to allow up to $50,000 in renovating the field house. But at the end of Monday’s meeting — after hearing further from administration — the board decided to explore the possibility of an entirely new field house.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow presented information about not only the field house, but other projects that include the football field press box, the electronic sign out front, soccer dugouts, replacing the auditorium floor and more.
Dutrow said in regards to the field house, the administration team wasn’t prepared to discuss the topic one way or another at last month’s meeting. Following the meeting, Dutrow acquired more information from administrators and from the football and wrestling coaching staffs. She also then reached out to board President Chad Diviney and board member Don Yontosh — the latter of which brought forth last month’s conversation.
“I asked if it was ok prior to our starting the renovations on the field house if we could come back together and the administration could have the opportunity to present its full proposal to (the board) for your consideration,” Dutrow said.
Dutrow said the administration would like to propose building an entirely new field house instead of renovation. However, she stressed that matter would be up to the board and then administration would obviously then take the path that is chosen.
“The renovation over the next three years — in order to accomplish what we need to do to appropriately renovate the field house — falls in the ballpark of ... over $400,000,” Dutrow said, which was confirmed by Maintenance Supervisor Dave Catherman.
Catherman said if other renovations are not done in a three-year span, the “$50,000 we put in is going to start deteriorating.”
Catherman also found estimates in previous years on items such as windows ($20,000), shower tile replacements ($15,000) and new air handlers/exhaust fans for the new HVAC system ($171,000).
“Those are things you have to have or else (the field house) is going to continue to deteriorate,” Catherman said.
They also received a $90,000 estimate for the roof and said in total, they are well over $400,000.
“That doesn’t even include the electrical upgrade,” Catherman said. “I knew it was going to be quite a bit (to renovate). But whenever I saw it was that much money, it just doesn’t seem practical.”
Dutrow said they estimate a new field house to be around $600,000 with another $60,000 in architectural fees.
“That is based on what our previous business manager did last year,” Dutrow said. “He did have an architect formally come in and spend some time in the facility, having conversations with us in terms of what we would be looking for if we looked at a new facility. At that time, the person had ballparked it around $500,000 or more.”
To get to the $600,000 estimate, administration considered fixing the current drainage issue the field house has, especially during heavy rain events.
Board member Mel Smeal asked if that figure included a teardown price of the old field house, to which it did not.
Last month, Smeal had concerns about the current field house, particularly the visitor locker rooms. Dutrow said they spoke with varsity head coach Kevin Hubler on the matter. Hubler — who was in attendance — said including West Branch, there are 12 different ICC schools.
“Nine of the 12, we change (before games) in their school,” Hubler said. “There’s only two ICC schools where they actually let us dress at the field.”
Dutrow asked if Hubler thought that they could have the visitors change inside the school for this season.
“If the board’s concern is the visitor’s side, I don’t see a problem asking our visitors to dress in our school,” Hubler said. “I would assume we would use the boys and girls locker rooms in the new gym. They would be the closest to (the field). And out of those nine schools, that would be a shorter walk than 90 percent of them. A handful of the schools, we have a 5-7 minute walk to get back to the locker room ... It wouldn’t be anything out of the ordinary for those other schools.”
Dutrow said this by all means does not mean they are dead set on a new field house, and if prices come in that are well above the projected costs, administration could change its mind and propose the original renovations.
“We honestly really have to say we’re still in an exploratory phase,” Dutrow said. “Until an architect comes in here ... and does the pricing and tells us exactly what we’re looking at in terms of a facility ... it would be unfair of the administration to definitively say, ‘Yes, we’re going to build a new (field house) versus renovate.’”
After further discussion, the board then approved exploring what it would take for a new field house, including all costs involved and receiving proposals.