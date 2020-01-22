ALLPORT — West Branch rallied from a 13-point deficit on Wednesday night to topple visiting Claysburg-Kimmel 59-46.
“We had a great second half,” said Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “Travis (Rothrock) and Eddie (Dale) were a big spark off the bench. It was a great team win.”
Dalton Kristofits had 23 rebounds and 11 points for the Warriors.
Doug Kolesar added 14, while Chance Eboch tallied 12. Ayden Gutierrez netted six assists.
West Branch improved to 11-2 overall and 6-2 in the Inter-County Conference. The Warriors travel to Northern Cambria on Friday night.
In the junior varsity game, the Warriors were 69-42 winners. Camden Kopchik broke the school record for most points in a junior varsity game with 35.
Claysburg-Kimmel—46
Glass 7 4-6 22, Maslanik 1 0-2 2, Dibert 3 0-0 9, Buell 1 0-0 3, Chamberlain 4 1-4 9, Baker 0 0-0 0, Weiland 0 1-2 1, Patton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-14 46.
West Branch—59
Gutierrez 2 2-2 6, Bellomy 2 0-0 6, D. Kolesar 3 6-6 14, Eboch 3 5-5 12, Kristofits 5 1-2 11, Rothrock 2 1-5 5, Kopchik 0 0-0 0, Dale 2 0-0 4, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 1-2 1, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 16-22 59.
Three-pointers: Glass 4, Dibert 3, Buell. Bellomy 2, D. Kolesar 2, Eboch.
Score by Quarters
Claysburg 16 11 6 13—46
West Branch 9 13 12 25—59