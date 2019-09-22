ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team placed second at its own Warrior Blast Tournament on Saturday, falling to Central Mountain 22-25, 26-24 and 13-15 in the Gold Division finals.
The Lady Warriors downed Glendale 25-22 and 25-14 in the semifinals.
West Branch was unbeaten in pool play, not dropping a set to Curwensville (25-15, 25-8), Clearfield (25-9, 25-11), Kane (25-14, 25-23) and Bellefonte (25-15, 25-15).
Curwensville defeated Clearfield in the Silver Division finals.
Taylor Myers paced the Lady Warriors at the net with 44 kills and added 26 service points.
Morgan Glace recorded 85 assists and 34 service points.
Emma Morlock led the defense with 21 digs, while adding 15 kills and 12 aces.
Taylor Kalke had a big day at the service line with 32 points, with 15 being acres.
Corrin Evans added 14 kills and Ella Miller notched 15 digs.
West Branch, which improved to 15-2-3, hosts Williamsburg on Tuesday.