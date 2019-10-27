CLEARFIELD — The West Branch of the Susquehanna River plays a prominent role in Clearfield County history and its present day.
The boundary for what would become Clearfield County was established using the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, taking portions of both Huntingdon and Lycoming County. The river was utilized as a major canoe route through the early 19th century with a portage near the borough of Cherry Tree where Clearfield, Cambria and Indiana counties come together, to Blacklick Creek, a tributary of the Conemaugh River.
Land along the West Branch served as vital hunting grounds and agricultural land for Native Americans.
The waterway was utilized by early lumbermen to ship timber down the river where it could be sold. During Pennsylvania’s lumbering era, the most significant log drive was floated down the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Today the river plays an important role in recreation for boating, fishing and as a landmark for recreational trails throughout the county.
The waterway begins as a narrow stream in the Allegheny Mountains in Cambria County not far from the borough of Carrolltown. It winds 228 miles to its confluence with the North Branch in Northumberland County. The two branches combined make up the Susquehana River Watershed, the largest tributary and an integral portion of Chesapeake Bay’s ecosystem.
In 2004, in observance of Clearfield County’s Bicentennial, a replica of the last raft to float down the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in 1937 was constructed as part of the county’s year-long celebration.
In 2005 the West Branch of the Susquehanna River was named the Pennsylvania River of the Year by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The West Branch of the Susquehanna River plays an important role as the namesake for the county’s byway that was confirmed in 2012. A byway is a route designated by the state Department of Transportation based on the archeological, cultural, historical, natural, scenic, recreational’s qualities.
The scenic meandering way, made up of 11 routes, comprises 72 miles of roadway stretching just over the Clearfield County line from its start at Cherry Tree, Indiana County, and ending at Karthaus. The majority of it follows the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, although there is a loop to Bilger’s Rocks through Grampian Borough and Penn and Bloom townships, and a leg that extends through Huston Township traveling through an area known for elk sightings.Other municipalities the byway passes through are Burnside Borough and Burnside Township, Bell Township, Mahaffey Borough, Greenwood Township, Lumber City Borough, Pike Township, Curwensville Borough, Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough, Boggs Township, Goshen Township, Bradford Township, Girard Township and Covington Township.
About half of the more than 50 state-designated historical markers in Clearfield County are located along the West Branch Susquehanna Byway, giving travelers numerous facts about times, events and businesses that make up some of Clearfield County’s rich history.