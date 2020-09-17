ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country teams hosted a tri-meet with Northern Bedford and Southern Fulton on Thursday.
The Warriors fell to the Panthers 20-35 and the Indians 25-30.
The Lady Warriors dropped a 21-40 decision to the Lady Indians and a 9-12 decision to the Lady Panthers.
The top runner on the girls’ side for West Branch was Erika Alexander, who finished second in a time of 25:27. Bri Bone was sixth with a 26:30.
On the boys’ side, freshman Sage Carr was tops for the Warriors with a third-place finish in 19:15. Joey Trimpey was eighth in 21:13.
West Branch heads to the Mountain Lion Invite in Altoona on Saturday.
Boys
Northern Bedford 20,
West Branch 35
Southern Fulton 25,
West Branch 30
Top 10
1. Ian Zimmerman, NB, 18:35. 2. Kasey Fitz, SF, 19:08. 3. Sage Carr, WB, 19:15. 4. Conor Laird, NB, 19:22. 5. Justin Grine, NB, 20:24. 6. Matt Burrows, SF, 20:37. 7. Nick Strayer, NB, 21:05. 8. Joey Trimpey, WB, 21:13. 9. Kadin O’Neal, NB, 21:29. 10. Jacob Golden, SF, 21:53.
Girls
Northern Bedford 9,
West Branch 12
Southern Fulton 21,
West Branch 40
Top 10
1. Emilee Sherlock, NB, 24:03. 2. Erika Alexander, WB, 25:27. 3. Olivia Buckheit, SF, 25:49. 4. Sam Ashkittle, SF, 26:11. 5. Harley Socie, NB, 26:23. 6. Bri Bone, WB, 26:30. 7. Hailee Bollman, NB, 27:10. 8. Cheyanne Riden, SF, 27:28. 9. Kristen Buckheit, SF, 27:45. 10. Claire Dudich, DF, 27:52.