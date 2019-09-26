FLINTON — The West Branch volleyball team held off host Glendale in five sets on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors won by scores of 20-25, 28-26, 17-25, 25-23 and 15-8.
Taylor Myers led West Branch with 14 kills and 11 service points. Taylor Kalke added 15 service points and eight kills, while Emma Morlock had 12 service points, nine digs and seven aces.
Morgan Glace netted 24 assists on the night. Abby Gallaher tallied eight blocks and Ella Miller added 10 digs.
For Glendale, Olivia Reese had 39 digs, 22 kills, seven service points, two assists and one block. Katianne Rydbom added 25 assists, six digs and one kill.
Hanna Noel served up 15 points, while Olivia Spanik had 13.
Glendale dropped to 5-4 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Tussey Mountain on Monday.
West Branch improved to 17-2 overall. The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
Glendale won the junior varsity game 21-25, 25-22 and 15-10.