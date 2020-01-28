HOUTZDALE — Down 20-7 after the first quarter, things looked bleak for the Moshannon Valley boys basketball team against visiting West Branch on Tuesday night.
But the Knights rallied back to tie the game at 28-28 in the third quarter, before the Warriors got their offense in gear to win 73-45.
“It wasn’t a good middle part of the game for us,” said West Branch head coach Danny Clark. “The inconsistency is something that we need to improve on.
“We can score really quick, but having those spurts like that will get you beat by any team.”
The Warriors went up quickly on the Knights, as Trenton Bellomy drained three treys in the first quarter. Teammate Dalton Kristofits had six points in the frame.
Kristofits had another double double for the Warriors, finishing the night with 16 points and 15 rebounds. He also had several blocks.
“I like how Dalton played today,” Clark said. “He’s becoming a great player and leader for this team.”
Bellomy led all scorers with 26 points, while Doug Kolesar added 13.
The Knights were led by the efforts of Michael Kitko and Greg Dufour in the second quarter to help close the gap on West Branch.
Kitko had five points in the frame, while Dufour knocked down two threes to cut it to 25-23 at the half.
“Moshannon Valley played well,” said Clark. “They hit some shots to get the game close and the momentum they had, we couldn’t match it.
“They have been close to putting it together the last couple of weeks.”
Moshannon Valley’s Ethan Webb pulled his team even closer, helping them go on a 5-2 run to start the second half that tied the game.
Webb had 11 rebounds through three quarters, while teammate Joe Bacher added nine.
“Ethan played extremely well,” said Knights head coach Justin Rydbom. “When he comes out with the fire and intensity that he played with tonight, he’s an excellent player.
“Ethan goes hard to the hole and has the ability to knock down some outside shots.”
West Branch needed three possessions to score again, but took advantage of two turnovers and a clutch bucket by Ayden Gutierrez that resulted in an and one to go up 36-30.
Bellomy had two layups after steals, extending the lead to 40-30 in less than three minutes.
“West Branch has some really good shooters,” Rydbom said. “They came out in the second half and got hot.”
The Warriors finally got things in gear after that, outscoring the Knights 28-15 in the final frame to make it 73-45.
“We stopped playing defense because our offense was stalled,” Clark said. “We need to battle on the boards when that happens.
“But we did end up with 20 assists tonight, with Ayden having seven of them. He’s been around five-plus assists per game for a while.”
West Branch improved to 14-2 overall, 6-2 in the Inter-County Conference and 7-0 in Moshannon Valley League play. The Warriors host Mount Union on Friday.
“We have two tough games coming up in Mount Union and Clearfield. We control our own destiny in the ICC, so Friday will be big.”
Moshannon Valley dropped to 1-15 overall, 1-9 in the ICC and 0-6 in the MVL. The Knights host Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday.
West Branch—73
Gutierrez 3 2-2 8, Bellomy 9 3-7 26, D. Kolesar 5 0-0 13, Eboch 0 0-0 0, Kristofits 8 0-0 16, Rothrock 2 0-0 5, Kopchik 1 2-2 5, Dale 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Tiracorda 0 0-0 0, K. Kolesar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 7-11 73
Moshannon Valley—45
Kitko 5 0-0 12, E. Webb 4 0-2 9, Murawski 1 2-2 4, Bacher 0 4-4 4, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Dufour 3 0-0 9, Davis 0 0-0 0, Lyon 1 1-2 3, Hansel 0 0-0 0, Coder 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Boyer 0 0-0 0, Kephart 0 2-2 2, Witherow 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 10-10 45.
Three-pointers: Bellomy 5, D. Kolesar 3, Rothrock, Kopchik. Kitko 2, E. Webb, Dufour 3.
Score By Quarters
West Branch 18 7 20 28—73
Moshannon Valley 7 15 8 15—45