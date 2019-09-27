EVERETT — West Branch’s defense was ready to put a stop to their team’s losing the moment the ball was kicked off.
The Warriors are now in the win column Friday night after suffocating the Everett offense en route to a 14-6 victory Friday night at Everett Athletic Field.
“We’ve went through so much both on and off the field, and we didn’t quit,” Warrior quarterback Ayden Gutierrez said. “We displayed it tonight.”
How stellar was the West Branch defense?
They held Everett to -24 yards on 18 rushing attempts, and just 93 yards of total offense the entire night.
“There comes a point where you just get sick of losing, and you get sick of consistently getting pounded,” Gutierrez said. “They wanted to run it down our throat, and finally tonight we said enough is enough, and we put it together.
“That was a crazy defensive performance.”
West Branch coach Kevin Hubler had another way to put things.
“Defense was lights out tonight,” he said. “We gave up six points, but it wasn’t our defense.”
West Branch’s first score came on fourth-and-goal as Gutierrez on a quarterback keeper put them on the board, 7-0, in the first quarter.
“Ayden got thrown into the starter role last year and did a heck of a job,” Hubler said. “He’s doing an amazing job this year, unquestioned leader on our football team.
“If we got to look to somebody, we’re looking to him. He just gets it done for us.”
The lone score allowed came on a special teams mistake as Logan Propst blocked the punt and Malex Akers took it 30 yards the other way before the extra attempt was blocked.
“Every week we work on being disciplined, we work on the fundamentals, we just got to find a way to get the W,” Everett coach David Lightner said. “Every game the rest of the year is winnable.”
Gutierrez would seal the game in the fourth quarter for West Branch, first as he connected with Camden Kopchik on a 6-yard pass to for the game-deciding score. He would later come up with the game-clinching interception.
“We’ve still got four chances, we’re not done yet,” Gutierrez said. “If we get on a roll and get into the playoffs, great. We got a lot of guys coming back next year. There’s always stuff to look forward to.